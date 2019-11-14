The Calistoga High volleyball team had another stellar season come to an end in the first round of the CIF Division 6 NorCal state playoffs, falling at No. 2 seed Fall River, 3-0, on Wednesday.
The No. 7 seed Wildcats put up a strong fight in the third set but ultimately fell 27-25. They had dropped the first two sets by counts of 25-11 and 25-8.
Calistoga finishes the season with a 14-10 overall record.
"Of course a loss is always hard but the girls are resilient and we are very happy we had a great season and proud to represent Calistoga at State," said head coach T'Anne Butcher in a text message.
This was the second consecutive appearance in the state playoffs for Calistoga which had never advance this far in the postseason before last year, when they won the North Coast Section Div. 6 title and were selected as the No. 5 seed for NorCals.