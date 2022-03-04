CIF NorCal Regional Div. IV Boys Basketball Playoffs: Justin-Siena dispatches Lowell with big 2nd half, 58-45

Asher Cleary showed two weeks ago how he can make a difference for the Justin-Siena boys basketball team, matching fellow junior Vince Jackson for team-high scoring honors in the Braves’ CIF North Coast Section Division IV playoff opener.

Five games later, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the 6-foot-2 junior guard made a similar impact in helping lead his fourth-seeded Braves past No. 5 seed Lowell-San Francisco, 58-45, in a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV playoff quarterfinal Thursday night at Daniel J. Clark Gym.

Cleary shared team-high scoring honors with 16 points, 12 of them in the second half, and grabbed 5 rebounds and made all four of his free throws.

“I think it was a matter of staying confident because my shots weren't falling in the first half,” Cleary said. “So I just stuck with it and a couple of threes fell.”

Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said the Cleary isn’t afraid to shoot in crunch time.

“Asher's a big shot taker, a big shot maker,” he said. “One thing that I love is that he missed his first three or four but he's got the ultimate green light for us. He kept shooting and stayed confident and hit them in the second half when we needed them. So anytime he can get hot like that, such a boost. He made his free throws, got to the rim a couple of times for a high degree of difficulty shots, and finished them. So yeah, Asher was massive.”

Also finishing with 16 points was Travis Hightower. The junior scored 14 in the second half and also finished with 7 rebounds, blocked 3 shots, and a steal.

Jackson finished with a double-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. He also caught fire in the second half, scoring 7 of his points, and converted 3 of 4 free throws.

Rounding out the scoring for Justin-Siena were Jaden Washington (6 points, 4 rebounds), Ma’el Blunt (5 points) and Andrew Grimshaw (2 points, 2 rebounds).

The victory means the Braves (19-11) will move onto the NorCal semifinals on Saturday, where they’ll face top-seeded Enterprise in Redding at 6 p.m. Enterprise (21-8) was a 38-36 winner over No. 8 seed Mountain View on Thursday night.

Washington kept the Braves in the game against Lowell as they struggled to score and went into halftime down 19-16.

“We couldn't score for a lot of it, so every bucket he made was massive,” Guillory said of Washington. “A lot of them were off offensive rebounds, cuts, hustle plays — that's the will to victory. He made the most of his minutes. I think without him in that first half, it’s a different ball game. So I thought Jaden played awesome.”

Lowell (22-8) started the game on an 8-0 run that had the Braves flustered. It didn’t help that Justin-Siena wasn’t getting shots to fall.

“Credit to Lowell. They came out with great defensive intensity. They dictated the flow of the game, and we fell victim to it, and they got off to a quick start,” Guillory said. “We were a little frantic, not as focused as we needed to be. But this team has proven time and time again that they can take some punches, get composed, go on a run, and then put the game away. So it's just a testament to them. At the end of the day, it comes down to will, and composure and they show both of it. So I was pleased.”

Justin-Siena came out of the break and went on a 13-2 run, seizing control of the contest.

“When we saw the ball go through the hoop a couple of times, I think we just use that momentum to carry us through,” Cleary said of the huge run that last till the 3:36 mark of the third quarter. “But we just stuck with what we knew and that was it. We ran our plays and shots started falling.”