CIF NorCal Regional Div. IV Boys Basketball Playoffs: Justin-Siena in final after rallying past Enterprise 66-57 in overtime

REDDING — Tears ran down the cheeks of Enterprise High School players as they walked through the locker room to hug their parents and friends before the lights went out at Manatowa Gymnasium on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Hornets had had No. 4 seed Justin-Siena right where they wanted the Braves for three quarters, taking a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter of the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV semifinal playoff game.

Demarreya Lewis-Cooper and Brennan Ramirez were making shots, Anthony Sanchez was getting baskets on fast-break layups, and 6-foot-1 post player Jahari Johnson was beating 6-foot-6 Justin-Siena forward Travis Hightower to nearly every rebound.

But Enterprise couldn't score a basket in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, as Justin-Siena used a 13-0 run to force overtime and stun the Hornets 66-57.

The Braves (20-11) will visit No. 3 seed Liberty Ranch (29-5) of Galt, a 60-58 semifinal winner over Carlmont at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face the Southern California champion — No. 16 seed Valley Torah (30-3) of Valley Village or Scripps Ranch (24-11) of San Diego — for the Division IV state title at noon next Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Justin-Siena led 23-22 at halftime and Enterprise (21-9) took a 44-41 lead into the fourth, before the Braves rallied to send the game into overtime tied 53-53.

Nick Guillory, Justin-Siena’s interim head coach, was impressed with his team’s composure in front of a raucous Enterprise crowd as it whittled away at the nine-point deficit.

“That’s probably the toughest game (we’ve had), atmosphere-wise,” the coach said. “Also, that’s a tough team. Kudos to Enterprise and their student section. They made it difficult for us. But I told our team that it’s a three-possession game, and they made the plays.”

Guillory was asked how impactful Jaden Washington’s buzzer-beater was for momentum going into the rest of the game.

“It was humongous. Every basket counts and we needed some momentum,” he said. “There was nine-tenths of a second left and he just made a play. That’s just grit and effort, and Jaden has been doing that for us the whole year. He showed up at a big moment.”

Asher Cleary led the Braves on their 13-0 run in the fourth quarter.

“I think it was just a matter of time for Asher,” said Guillory. “If (the shots) aren’t falling, he stays with it. He made a huge three, got to the rim. Those are the kind of moments Asher lives for.”

The coach was asked how Justin-Siena rallied after Vince Jackson fouled out with 3:23 left in overtime and the game tied at 53.

“Any time you lose Vince, it’s big because he’s such a terrific player. But it’s next-man-up mentality,” Guillory said. “He subbed out, got someone else subbed in, we stayed composed, and we got out of here with a win.”

Guillory has been impressed with how the Braves have embraced the atmosphere of the state championships after postseason competition was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“I’m so happy for the kids because for many of them it’s their third year of dealing with (COVID protocols), so they haven’t had a true postseason experience,” the coach said. “Now they are getting that at the highest possible level. So it’s just fantastic to be back in the gym and now we are excited to play potentially for a state title.”

The players from Enterprise (21-9) comforted each other in the locker room for 20 minutes after the final whistle. Lewis-Cooper led the Hornets with 19 points and Ramirez added 14 points. Sanchez scored 10 points and Johnson chipped in 9 points in strong supporting roles.

Saturday night was also a final farewell for Hornets head coach Jim Deaver, who coached in his last game after guiding them to their first NorCal semifinal since 2009.

“It’s just emotional because I've been with Demarreya and Brennan for four years," Deaver said. "All the kids, even the ones that came up from JV, we all have a strong connection. We had every eye in that locker room and I’m kind of sad because it’s the last time I’ll ever get to coach basketball.”

Ramirez and Lewis-Cooper led a diverse cast of underclassmen and other athletes who play football and run track. Johnson, who was a CIF All-Northern Section wide receiver in football, became a source for rebounding and scoring in the paint.

“I love this team more than anything, and I want people to know that Enterprise is a special school," Ramirez said. "If you come here, you'll find family and this is the best team that I've ever been a part of."

Juniors Anthony Sanchez and Andreas Kufner became effective second- and third-option scorers. The tandem also took on difficult defensive assignments as guards and stayed out of foul trouble throughout most of the season.

“This team is like no other team I’ve ever been a part of," Sanchez said. “I’ve played AAU, but this bond is something I've never experienced. This is a true family, these are my brothers and I would do anything for them.”

An emotionally and physically drained Lewis-Cooper was wrapped in hugs by his sisters, Alex and Justyse, and their father, Disco. Another sister, Ravien, was watching the game on a live stream from home. It was Ravien who gave Lewis-Cooper the nickname "Mr. Clutch." He earned that nickname after making two game-winning free throws against Mountain View on Thursday that allowed Enterprise to play in the semifinals.

"It's been incredible to know she's still here watching. It's important that my family has been here supporting me," Lewis-Cooper said. "The support I've gotten from them is important like they have no idea."

The Hornets walked off the court with plenty of reasons to hold their heads high after going more than a year without a full season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The return to full sports has in 2021-22 brought acclaim back to the Hornets of east Redding.

Lewis-Cooper unexpectedly decided to play football in the fall after competing in the spring with a limited basketball schedule. He became the starting quarterback and led Enterprise to its first River Bowl victory in eight seasons.

He then returned to his regular roll as captain of the basketball team and continued to make history.

While Lewis-Cooper hasn't made his commitment for basketball, he'll be recognized as one of the athletes that led Enterprise's return to prominence in two different sports.

"I did it all for the school," Lewis-Cooper said. "I love this school. Me going out and playing football, it was for my school and my brothers. I wanted our school to be back on top. I didn't like how we kept losing. And for basketball I tried four years to bring us a section title. It sucks I fell short but we got to the game and we made a big run."

"Our fight in our last game showed us how much it meant for all of us," Lewis-Cooper added.

Lewis-Cooper and Ramirez were the leading scorers, but it was Ramirez who sent subtle reminders that basketball is a team sport.

Ramirez explained that his and Lewis-Cooper's success wouldn't have been achieved without the full 18-man roster.

He said that small unnoticed tasks that his teammates completed went a long way in making this season successful.

Ramirez pointed out the contributions of senior O'Sirus Peoples singing the national anthem before game time, senior David Sheffer Jr. playing one-on-one with Johnson before game time and senior Anthony Navarro helping Deaver and assistant coach Abie Ramirez prepare game film were multiple ways his teammates contributed.

"We have kids on this program that are part of the most diverse group you're ever going to find," Ramirez said. "We've got kids that you wouldn't even think play basketball, but they do, and they bought in. We're a family because everyone comes from those different backgrounds and picks each other up."

Enterprise has a strong chance at returning to the state championship competition next year with the return of Sanchez and Kufner and the emergence of 6-foot-5 freshman forward Wes Ramirez, the younger brother of Brennan Ramirez and the youngest of four brothers.

Wes Ramirez finished with 5 points and gave fans in east Redding a glimpse of what the future could hold. He plays with an up-tempo style and has athleticism that rivals elite players within his graduating class.

Brennan believes Wes, with some work, could lead Enterprise to its first CIF Northern Section title since 2013 — and perhaps its first state championship. Enterprise made its last CIF state championship appearance in 1999.

"He's just got to trust the process and listen to the leaders on his team," Ramirez said. "Hopefully, he becomes a leader. Wes is a phenomenal athlete, a phenomenal kid and great brother. He knows where his head's at, where his heart is. He's young, he's learning and he's going after what he wants. I hope after this year, he really learns that life is short and everything comes to an end and he puts everything into what he has.”