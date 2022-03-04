CIF NorCal Regional Div. IV Boys Soccer Playoffs: Vintage finally solves unfamiliar Mitty side, 2-1

The Vintage High boys soccer team struggled against Archbishop Mitty’s unusual 3-5-2 defense for nearly three quarters of Thursday night’s CIF Northern California Regional Division IV semifinal.

In fact, it took a spectacular goal on a corner kick by junior Sergio Hernandez for top-seeded Vintage to finally break through with 24 minutes left.

A second goal, on a 30-yard shot by junior Anthony Stainer on a pass from senior Gustavo Avina, appeared to do the fourth-seeded Monarchs in with 15 minutes left. But Mitty converted a penalty kick three minutes later, giving Vintage a scare in the final seconds before the Crushers pulled out the hard-fought 2-1 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Third-seeded Sacred Heart Prep (16-5-2) of Atherton beat University High of San Francisco in the other semifinal Thursday night, 3-1, and will visit Vintage (18-4-4) at Memorial Stadium for the final at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mitty (10-6-9), with three backs, five midfielders and two strikers, clogged up the Crushers’ attacks through the first half and well into the second half.

“They made us work for it,” Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said. “They were well-organized and they played a different system than we’re using to facing. It was cool to game-plan for that and learn how to make adjustments.

“Now we have another team we haven’t played before in Sacred Heart Prep. Hopefully our boys will be ready and we can finish the journey. What better set-up than to play at home in a championship game.”

Hernandez really awakened Vintage’s fans with his icebreaker, as he “bent it like Beckham” from the northeast corner of the field and over the goalkeeper, who was closer to the near post when it sailed over his head.

“We practice that set play a lot. I did it in the second or third game of the season as well,” said Hernandez, whose team came back strong from its 4-0 loss to Montgomery in the North Coast Section Division I semifinals a week before. “In the first half we came out overconfident. We saw that they were a D-III team playing in the D-IV playoffs and we came out cocky, but as the game went on we got rhythm and that’s when the goals started going in. We didn’t know anything about them, really. Their formation is different from all the other teams we played.

“But it feels good being the first (Crushers) to get picked for this tournament, knowing there have been many great teams in our soccer program. Representing our program in regionals feels nice. I feel like because a lot of us play together, especially in club, we all know how each other plays and we touch the ball really well, so we can play with these teams.”

Stainer said it was important to get another goal right after the first one, because Mitty had come so close to scoring already.

“We just kept pushing as a team. We felt like we were in control of the game and the second goal proved it to us, and proved it to the fans who support us,” he said. “When we saw them kinda falling back and had them on the ropes, we wanted to keep pushing more and giving it our all because we knew eventually they’d cave in and we’d get a goal out of it. We always look to score more than one because one is not enough. We like to get as many goals as possible and keep pushing and keep going as a team.

“We always go into games against teams we haven’t played with questions and nervousness but we find some film, study them, and we see where we can go through and then capitalize. In the first half we came out a little cocky and our heads too high, but once we knew what they were coming with we had to settle in and understand what was at stake.”

Stainer said the team has really jelled over the course of the season.

“We started off the season not really knowing each other, how we played, but as the season progressed we built more chemistry and got to know one another more and just develop together,” he said. “Our coaches (Javier Covarrubias and Feliciano) keep us in check and don’t let our minds wander off and lose our heads.”

Feliciano said the NorCal playoffs are a nice feature in Vintage’s cap but also an opportunity to face different elite opponents.

“It’s uncharted waters for us. It’s nice to play teams from other sections and be able to represent our community and our section. But at the end of the day, it’s 11 v 11 with the soccer ball no matter what the tournament is. It’s just a sport these boys have played all their lives and once the game starts, all those extra things go out the window and it’s our best against their best. The stakes are a little higher, but they do a good job focusing on the game plan and trying to execute and play their best match.”

Not to be ignored is the fact that Crushers have a sophomore goalkeeper, Cadel Newton Kotch, who is having a dream season as a varsity rookie.

“He’s young and it’s awesome for him to have these experiences,” said Feliciano, who was a goalkeeper in his own playing days. “Making a deep playoffs run as a goalkeeper, you get so much growth from that. He plays older than he is, like more of a veteran back there, especially the way he communicates to his teammates. He’s not afraid to yell at guys to get them in position, and he makes saves when he needs to.

“He made a great save at the end with his foot in a one-on-one situation that would have tied the game, and he was close to saving the penalty (kick). It’s great to see him growing up before our eyes, game in a game out. He’s got a bright future and this will only do wonders for his confidence and how growth.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.