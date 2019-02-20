CONCORD — The Vintage High boys soccer team’s 11-game win streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss to top-seeded host De La Salle in the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 semifinal Wednesday night.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of losing to a team like De La Salle,” said Crushers co-coach Alex Feliciano, whose team had also come in with a 20-game unbeaten streak. “Our boys should all keep their heads held high. We really gave them a run for their money.”
The Spartans (20-2-2) showed why they were ranked 15th in the state and 60th in the nation by MaxPreps.com. But Vintage (20-2-2) – ranked 53th and 158th in the same polls – showed it more than deserved to be there, representing the new Vintage Valley Athletic League proudly and playing like it aimed to pull off the upset from the opening kickoff.
The game was barely 30 seconds old when Tyler Cesio blasted the first shot for the Spartans. It was high and wide, but served notice that De La Salle would not be taking the Crushers lightly. For its part, Vintage showed it was not afraid to be physical as its stout defense put more than one attacking Spartan on the ground.
De La Salle had the better of the play in the first half, and Vintage senior goalie Carlos Ayala was challenged early and often.
“Carlos knew he was going to be busy tonight, but he showed he was ready and had a great game,” Feliciano said.
In the 25th minute, Ayala made a leaping grab of a dangerous cross in front of the goal to deny the Spartans a scoring opportunity. A minute later it was Ayala again keeping a hard, low shot out of the Vintage goal as De La Salle pressed the attack.
As the half drew to a close, Ayala prevented a sure goal with a great reaction save, fisting a De La Salle header over the cross bar at the last possible second. The Crushers had to be hopeful at the break with a 0-0 tie.
“I told my team at halftime one goal is probably going to take this game,” Feliciano said. “We’ve been a second-half team all year. We came out and did everything we could.”
But it was De La Salle that would find the net for the game’s only goal in the 47th minute. The Spartans’ Sari Khleif unleashed a drive in front of the goal that ricocheted off a Vintage defender, giving Ayala no chance.
“The ricochet kind of wrong-footed our goalkeeper, which was a lucky break for De La Salle,” observed Feliciano. “But that’s the name of the game sometimes. Soccer can be a beautiful sport, but it can also be cruel and unfair at times.”
Following the goal, De La Salle assumed a more defensive stance, which gave Vintage some good opportunities in the latter part of the second half.
“When a team grabs the lead like they did, they begin playing more defensive and putting all their effort into keeping us from equalizing,” Feliciano noted. “That allowed us a little more time and opportunity, which gave us far more chances in the second half. But it’s all about who can convert when the opportunity comes.”
Vintage threw everyone forward in a desperate attempt to equalize, but it was not to be. Several balls were sent into the box off set pieces, but the Crushers could not convert despite great opportunities.
A rocket off the boot of Gerardo Perez sailed just outside the top corner of the net in the 72nd minute when the De La Salle goalie was clearly beaten. Just one minute later, it was the dangerous Oscar Loyola’s turn, but header by the Crushers’ leading scorer went just over the bar in what was clearly Vintage’s best chance.
But selling out to find the equalizer can backfire, and Ayala made the save of the game on one such play. A two-man breakaway by the Spartans left Ayala as the last Crusher between De La Salle and a two-goal lead. Ayala did what a good goalie does in that situation and gave himself up to prevent a critical second goal. He rushed one attacker and took a heavy blow to the head while managing to knock the ball away and snuff out the attempt.
“It’s a sacrifice I’m willing to give up for my team to try and help us get a positive result,” said Ayala, arguably the man of the match for his side on this night.
Feliciano was as disappointed as his players with the loss, but was also gratified at their effort.
“I’m extremely proud of this group. It’s a special group and a special team,” he said. “It was a helluva run for us this season. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything else. When you play the top team in the section and push them to the limit, really give them a fight, battle them all the way through and leave it all on the field, that’s all you can ask. We never gave up. As coaches we’re really proud of that, so we tip our hat to our boys tonight.”
Vintage won the first-ever VVAL boys soccer title with an 11-0-1 record, after claiming Monticello Empire League crowns the previous two seasons.
“I liked the VVAL,” Feliciano said. “It was a nice change of scenery for us and we were able to see some new teams after being in the MEL and Sac-Joaquin Section for quite a while. We have to travel a lot less now, so it’s nice in that regard. I feel like we found a happy home in the new league. We were successful and hopefully we can continue that success.”
Defending NCS Division 1 champion De La Salle moves on to its third straight Division 1 final, where it will look to avenge its 2017 championship loss to Berkeley when it hosts the Yellowjackets (22-0-4) at Owen Owens field at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, as Vintage looks to reload, Feliciano looks toward next season with optimism.
“We look to rebuild and do it again come next year,” he said. “We’re excited about our team and we have a bright future.”