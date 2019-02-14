Playing in some of the most challenging weather winter soccer can present, the Vintage High boys conquered heavy rain and gusting winds while blanking Freedom-Oakley, 3-0, in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Div. 1 playoffs Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.
It was the 10th straight win for the fifth-seeded Crushers (19-1-2), who extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games.
Senior striker Cole Geschwender followed in a teammate’s saved shot to put Vintage on the board just 14 minutes into the contest.
Four minutes later, sophomore center back Angel Tapia stormed in and scored on a set piece to make it 2-0.
“I just went in the box and got whatever loosened up,” Tapia said. “The keeper stopped it and I was there, ready to hit it into the net.”
Scoring twice in the first 18 minutes relaxed the Crushers, sophomore Gerardo Perez said.
“It gave us motivation to keep going and let us calm down and just play our game,” he said.
Added co-coach Javier Covarrubias, “That fast start was big. We knew they were young – they had a lot of freshmen and sophomores on their team – so we wanted to get them rattled early and disrupt their flow.”
Five minutes after halftime, Perez followed in Edgar Correa’s saved shot to make it 3-0.
From there, junior Anthony Enriquez just missed scoring with a chip shot that hit and went over the Freedom crossbar. Vintage also had an apparent goal nullified by an offsides call.
“It was difficult because the ball was slippery, but we came out ready to play and got the victory,” Perez said. “We went out there and did our thing.”
The 12th-seeded Falcons (11-8-3) didn’t get too many close-range shots at Vintage goalkeeper Carlos Ayala, thanks largely to Tapia and others on the back line. It was the Crushers’ fourth shutout in a row.
“He stepped up and made the saves when we needed him to,” Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said of Ayala. “He’s always ready back there. The big thing with him is he’s able to distribute the ball from the back. He starts our attack because he can distribute the ball with his hands and his feet and get our counter attack going or our offense started. It’s really nice to have a goalkeeper that can do that.”
Added Tapia, “They had a lot of underclassmen on their team and we tried to take advantage of that and use our size and speed against them.”
Vintage’s top scorer on the season, senior striker, Oscar Loyola, was the center of attention for Freedom, which had multiple defenders on him.
“He’s usually the one that gets the goals,” Perez said. “But we’ve got people that can do the job if he’s not able to.”
Loyola still managed to get some shots on goal.
“Oscar gets a lot of attention, especially playing with the two center backs on him, so we work on combinations between the top three and he creates opportunities for himself and the guys around him, especially in transition,” Covarrubias explained. “Defensively, he did an excellent job eliminating their build from the back. He didn’t score, but he did exactly what we wanted him to do.”
The Crushers move on to visit No. 4 seed San Ramon Valley (14-5-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Danville.
“We don’t know anything about that team yet,” Covarrubias said. “We’ve got some scores (against common opponents) we can compare, but we’ve got to do some homework on them.”
Both teams beat Monte Vista – the Wolves twice in league play – and Pittsburg. San Ramon Valley settled for a 1-1 tie against Freedom in its season opener on Nov. 28. Two days later, Vintage lost 1-0 to a Newark Memorial squad that fell 2-1 to San Ramon Valley two months later.
Coincidentally, it will be the third time this school year that a Vintage team will have faced San Ramon Valley in the playoffs. The Wolves’ third-seeded football team ended Vintage’s historic season with a 14-3 semifinal win on Dec. 1, and San Ramon Valley’s third-seeded girls basketball team dispatched Vintage 57-41 on Tuesday night.
Will the third time be the charm against San Ramon Valley? Senior soccer defender Eddy Gonzalez, who kicked the winning field goal in the football team’s quarterfinal win at Antioch and another one against the Wolves, will be hoping for revenge.
For the rest of the Crushers, playing San Ramon Valley will be just another step in their pursuit of their program’s first section title since 2014.
“We just have to work hard at training and go in focused and ready to play,” Perez said.
The Crushers were one of three VVAL champions from Napa County this year, but unlike the 14th-seeded Napa High boys and Vintage girls basketball teams, got a decent seeding. Still, having only one loss, they would like to prove they deserved better than No. 5.
“We feel we should be seeded a little higher, but we showed them what we’ve got, so it doesn’t matter,” Tapia said. “We’ll accept the challenge from any team and fight and work hard.”
Added Perez, “We take that (seeding) as disrespect because we had a great (regular) season. We’ve just got to prove them wrong and she them we deserve a better seed. As a new team, they probably look at us as underdogs, so we have to come in and show them what we have.”
It was the first time Vintage has played Freedom, which opened in 2006.
“We had seen some video on them, so we had a game plan on how to defend them, how to attack them, and these boys executed it to almost perfection,” said Covarrubias. “Yesterday in practice we worked on set pieces – defending them, attacking with them – and in the first half we had three or four opportunities on set pieces and these boys executed well.”
Feliciano found it interesting that the Falcons held their halftime talk in the pouring rain, instead of in the visitors’ room at the north end.
“They also had all their bench players stand the whole time,” the coach noted. “That’s probably superstition. Soccer’s a funny game like that. A coach might have his philosophy and that’s fine, it’s what they do and has probably worked well for them.”
Vintage’s philosophy during its unbeaten streak is stay in the present.
“It doesn’t matter what you’ve done going into that game,” he said. “You’ve got to approach each game the same exact way and know that it’s win or go home.”