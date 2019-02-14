CROCKETT — Hosting Justin-Siena in the first round Wednesday night, it didn’t take long for John Swett to show why it’s seeded fourth in the CIF North Coast Section Div. 4 girls basketball playoffs.
Veronica McGee scored 25 points and Mia Stewart controlled the boards in leading the Warriors to their 20th win, 73-35.
“They’re really good and we didn’t have anyone that matched up with Mia Stewart height-wise,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “There’s a reason they came in a top-four seed. I actually thought they could have been seeded a bit higher. We missed a lot of shots, but we hung in tough.”
Ashlee Whittemore scored 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds to lead Justin-Siena (13-16).
“Ashlee’s had a really good four-year career here,” Bettencourt said of the senior guard, who recently scored her 1,500th career point. “I’m really proud to have coached her. As good of a player as she is, she’s an even better person.”
John Swett came out strong and ran up a 14-3 lead after one quarter, with only Whittemore able to get on the board for Justin-Siena.
“It was tough tonight, but we all played hard,” Whittemore said. “I really had fun here the last four years and I love my teammates.”
The Braves seemed to settle down in the second quarter and played the powerful Warriors nearly even. Justin-Siena’s Karlie Wells opened the quarter with a turnaround jumper that found nothing but net, and Whittemore swished a long 3-pointer to draw the Braves within 14-8.
John Swett scored the next six, but Justin-Siena answered with a short jumper by Whittemore and a putback by Isabella Wright. The Warriors again reeled off several unanswered points, but the Braves had the last word with a 3-point buzzer beater by Sarah Reynolds cutting the hosts’ lead to 32-17 by halftime.
Reynolds finished with those three points, while Wright and Wells each had two points and four rebounds. Lexi Rosenbrand added two points and three rebounds, and Kiran Monteverdi had another three rebounds.
Bettencourt said seniors Grace Walter, Ella Thatcher, Mikhaela Cepeda, Whittemore and Monteverdi helped out their younger teammates all season.
“We had five great seniors who gave blood, sweat and tears to this program over the past four years,” he said.
John Swett (20-7) will play in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against visiting No. 5 seed Piedmont (18-9), a 66-23 winner Wednesday over No. 12 Middletown.