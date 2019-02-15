Eleven of the 19 Napa County boys who began the CIF North Coast Section Wrestling Championships on Friday advanced to Saturday’s final rounds at James Logan High in Union City.
Vintage senior Tucker Lanoue (154 pounds) and junior Konrad Fiske (287) each went 2-0 on Friday to reach the quarterfinals. Fiske’s second match was against a Santa Rosa High junior who came in with a 25-1 record, whom he pinned. Vintage juniors Dominic Smith (222) and Saul Valle (172) each lost once but stayed alive in consolation rounds.
Moving on for American Canyon were seniors Aaron Villa Carlos (134 pounds), who made the quarterfinals with a 3-0 start, and Alec Hoover (162), who was 3-1 on Friday, while sophomore Devin Garingarao (127) also went 3-1 to stay afloat. Going 2-2 and getting eliminated were senior Jesus Sanchez (287) and sophomore Elijah Beronilla (115).
Napa High will also have three competing on Saturday – senior Chase LaRue (184), junior Brandon Bledsoe (134) and sophomore Cole Lex (287).
For Justin-Siena, sophomore Jacob Guiducci (122) moved on with a 2-1 record, and freshman teammates Cooper Cohee (108) and Caden Parlett (128), who each went 1-2. Parlett made the field as an at-large alternate.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Nine locals advance to second day of sections
Seven of Vintage’s 10 qualifiers advanced to Saturday’s final rounds of the CIF North Coast Section Girls Championships at Albany High on Friday.
Romina Castro (152) went 2-0 with pins in 1:26 and 3:48, improving to 18-11 overall.
Leilani Frazer (139) got a first-round bye before getting a pin to stay in the championship bracket, improving to 16-8 overall.
Natalie Scott (113) won a 5-0 decision, lost a 5-2 decision and won a 3-0 decision to stay alive, improving to 17-13 overall.
Delani Stiles-Warner (123) went 2-1 with two pins and will resume consolation action with a 11-10 overall mark.
Erika Eberhardt (162) won, lost and won, all via pin, to stay alive and improve to 15-10 on the season.
Jessica Mendieta (172) got a first-round bye, won a 7-5 decision, then got another bye and is still alive with a 16-11 record.
Kim Navarrete (237) is still alive after losing by pin but getting two byes.
Alison Lopez-Hernandez (108) bounced back from a first-round loss with a consolation pin, but lost a 4-3 decision to finish her season with a 12-11 record.
Aspen Dikeman was pinned in her first match and pinned her second foe before bowing out with a 9-1 loss and finishing 4-10 overall.
Savannah Michael 145) went 1-2, getting a first-round pin and bowing out with a 6-3 loss and finishing 10-15 on the season.
American Canyon’s Yvonne Cruz (116 pounds) went 2-0 and Alyssa Sapida (126) went 2-1, also advancing to Saturday.
Napa High’s Stephania Barrientos (113) went 2-0 with pins in 3:52 and 24 seconds.
Teammate Liliana Garrido (139) lost both matches on Friday.