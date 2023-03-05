The Napa Christian boys basketball team was without its big man, one of its top three scorers, for its CIF state playoff quarterfinal against Valley Christian in Roseville on Saturday night.

Emmanuel Jamgbadi had to sit out the game because he had received two technical fouls for hanging on the rim in Wednesday’s second-round win over Etna at Justin-Siena and was ejected in the third quarter.

Without the freshman sensation, the Knights didn’t stand much of a chance against the Lions as they lost the Division VI content by an NBA-esque score of 108-89.

“With the loss of Emmanuel we knew this was going to be difficult. It is disappointing to have such a controversial call cost us so much,” Napa Christian head coach Darren Smith said. “We got in to foul trouble very early and Gabe Amado Carrejo rolled his ankle, so we lost our point guard for the fourth quarter, too.

“But Oliver Yurasek came off the bench to play 12 minutes when he has been averaging 2 during the playoffs, and had his best game he has ever played.”

Napa Christian, after going 4-2 during its first-ever section or state playoffs ever, finished 19-5. Valley Christian (24-8) will play for the title at No. 1 seed San Francisco Waldorf (24-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m soo proud of our run,” Smith said. “Of course, we wanted to be in the championship, but we had an amazing season.”

Oakland Tech 61, Justin-Siena 55

The seventh-seeded Braves (28-6) had their return trip to the state finals stymied by the No. 3 Bulldogs (22-11) in a Division III quarterfinal in Oakland on Saturday night. Justin-Siena reached the Division IV state title game last season.

Oakland Tech will host No. 9 Oakland High in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.