There are some moments when a player gets into such a great rhythm of a game that they are simply unstoppable. When this happens, you can see some very special moments occur.

On Tuesday night at the Daniel J. Clark Gym, Travis Hightower did whatever he wanted on the court in leading the seventh-seeded Justin-Siena boys basketball team past No. 10 seed Los Gatos, 63-44, in the opening round of the CIF State Division 3 playoffs.

The 6-foot-7 senior guard-forward finished with a game-high 34 points along with 11 rebounds and a blocked shot. Hightower made three shots from beyond the arc while also making all five shots from the free-throw line.

“Travis has the ability to turn on the light quite a bit and dominate action for pretty long stretches, and I thought he did that tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach and athletic director George Nessman said. “He made a couple of steals defensively, blocked a couple of shots, got some big offensive rebounds, was attacking the rim and also made threes, so that's a complete game for somebody.”

Hightower had 19 points at halftime, scoring only 6 in the first quarter before exploding for 13 in the second.

“When he gets on, it’s pretty hard to stop him,” Justin-Siena senior guard Asher Cleary pointed out. “He started making shots from the perimeter and that was a major threat. But at the same time, he's so good in the paint that if his perimeter offense is a threat, it'll open up his ability to attack even more.”

Justin-Siena (27-5) gained the separation it needed in the second period. The score tied at 17 midway through the quarter when the Braves went on a 15-5 burst to end the frame and take a 32-22 lead into the break.

“I think we really locked in on defense and focused on moving the ball,” Cleary said of the second quarter. “We had a rough first quarter, making turnovers and feeling rushed within our offense. But I think in the second quarter, we figured that out. We settled down on defense and offensive, we were just moving the ball and getting much better shots.”

A large reason for that run was the Braves ramped up their defensive intensity on the Wildcats (21-7). Through the final three periods, Justin-Siena made it tough to score in the paint by blocking 5 shots.

“We don’t wall up like some teams,” Nessman explained. “Some teams just stand straight up and wall up and a lot of better coaches than me do it that way. But we tell our guys to keep guarding down around the basket. Keep defending. Don't let the offensive player have the initiative. Stay after him and challenge every shot, and I think we did a good job of that.”

The other thing that was key in this game was the fact there were other scorers in double figures, as well. It also helped that the Braves didn’t miss a foul shot in the game. They were a perfect 10 of 10 from the charity stripe.

One of those was Vince Jackson, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and added 2 blocked shots. The senior forward scored 6 points after the break and made both of his shots from the line.

The final double-digit scorer was Cleary, who had 10 points while grabbing 2 rebounds. The senior guard scored 7 points before the half.

Cleary was shooting the ball maybe the best he has all season. He looked extremely comfortable and it showed with his scoring.

“I've been trying to stay just smart, composed, and letting the ball come to me,” he said of his approach to finding a good shooting rhythm in the game. “My first couple of shots is when I know that they're good shots. They come to me and I think that's a big factor and how smooth my shots are feeling on a given night.”

Others scoring for Justin-Siena were Jaden Washington (5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocked shots), Ma’el Blunt (2 points, 2 rebounds) and DJ Ryan (2 points).

Justin-Siena moves on to the quarterfinals and travels to Sacramento to face No. 2 seed Rio Americano at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Raiders (27-5) beat No. 15 seed Lowell of San Francisco on Tuesday night, 54-37.

In other games in the Division III bracket, No. 16 seed Carlmont stunned No. 1 seed Las Lomas 70-66 in Walnut Creek; No. 9 Oakland High shocked No. 8 Ponderosa 78-50 in Shingle Springs; No. 5 Pinole Valley took care of No. 12 Placer 71-60; No. 4 King’s Academy edged No. 13 Ygnacio Valley 64-61; and No. 6 Lincoln-San Francisco beat No. 11 Christopher-Gilroy 72-66.

Today in sports history: March 2 Video 1940: Seabiscuit wins his final race, retires as leading money-winning horse in world 1962: Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA-record 100 points 1966: Chicago’s Bobby Hull becomes first NHL player to have two 50-goal seasons 1969: Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes first NHL player with 100 points in a season 2011: Pittsburgh clinches at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship 2018: Kristina Vogel of Germany wins a record-tying 11th women’s world cycling title