The Napa Christian boys basketball team, coming off a loss in the title game of its first-ever North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs, began its first CIF Div. VI state playoffs by cruising past No. 6 seed Etna, 77-58, at Justin-Siena’s Dan Clark Gym on Wednesday night.

Playing for the second game without their only senior, team captain Danny Davalos, the squad of freshmen and sophomores is on the brink of Napa Christian’s first 20-win season as the third-seeded Knights (19-4) prepare to visit No. 2 seed Valley Christian Academy (23-8) of Roseville in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday. Valley Christian (23-8), whose mascot is also the Lions, beat No. 7 seed Averroes-Fremont 96-76 on Wednesday.

Breydan Worth had a season-high 27 points for Napa Christian — 16 in the first quarter, when he drained four of his five 3-pointers and helped the Knights grab a 24-17 lead.

Ethan Shickle had 8 of his 11 points in the first quarter for the Lions. Trey Bennett had 7 of his team-high 25 points in the second quarter and Daniel Case 8 of his 20 for Etna. But the Lions couldn’t stop Napa Christian. Point guard Gabe Amado Carrejo poured in 10 of his 21 points in the second quarter as the Knights boosted their lead to 48-33 by halftime.

Davalos is the only returner from last year’s 18-3 Knights squad.

“A couple of them played AAU together, but for our core of five, six, seven guys, this is their first year playing together,” said Napa Christian assistant coach Dustin Mactaggart. “We have a lot of kids who are from out of town. A couple of the freshmen are from Oakland, San Francisco, all over the place. We just did a really good training camp and we played a ton of games, so by this time of the season we’re jelling a little bit.

“A lot of kids used to transfer into this school after grade 9, but now they’re coming in as freshmen. When you get good basketball players at a young age, in two or three years you have a chance to really be strong. I got here in the middle of the summer, so I had nothing to do with the recruitment.”

The Knights’ tallest player, freshman Emmanuel Jamgbadi, scored the last 8 of his 12 points in the third quarter on slam dunks or layups. He was ejected late in the quarter after receiving his second technical foul for hanging on the rim, but the Knights took a 65-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Emmanuel is from Nigeria and he’s a stud,” Mactaggart said.

Also in double figures was freshman Saddiq Alarbesh, who scored 8 of his 10 in the second quarter.

“Saddiq is from San Francisco and he’s got a super bright future,” Mactaggart said. “His dad is 6-foot-7 and his uncle’s 6-foot-6, so he has a chance to be really big and he can shoot the ball like nobody else.”

But it was Worth shooting like nobody else on Wednesday. He had five of the Knights’ 11 3-pointers.

“Breydan is one of those guys who’s always in the gym,” Mactaggart said. “He spent the last three nights in the gym working on his jumper and it showed. He worked hard. He and Emmanuel live together and they put in work every single night.”

Mactaggart, who assists head coach Darren Smith, said a 33-32 NCS semifinal win over No. 1 seed Cornerstone Christian — which had beaten the Knights by 17, 44 and 9 points in league and tournament games this season — was a huge confidence booster.

“It was pretty rough when I first got here and got the guys last summer,” Mactaggart said. “We work super hard, we have a ton of practices, and we do walk-throughs before every game. Work ethic breeds confidence, and these guys played a lot of exhibition games and probably played 50 to 60 games total. We played a JV exhibition schedule last summer against Archbishop Mitty, Salesian, Folsom, all these top schools, and we battled. We had a different roster for a lot of those games — a lot of our kids weren’t eligible for exhibition games — so we have other kids we played with who helped us out a lot. But it allows our guys to build that confidence just from game reps.”

Watching the Knights play Wednesday night were several members of the Prolific Prep of Napa Christian elite boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 1 in the country among prep schools by MaxPreps. Prolific Prep players have been attending classes at Napa Christian for about five years and they’re finally rubbing off on the Knights.

“They see their practices, they see how hard they work, they see what it is like to come into the gym and Kentucky’s in our gym or Baylor’s in our gym or Texas is in our gym,” Mactaggart said. “It also gives our guys an opportunity to work with those (Prolific Prep) guys once in a while so they get to see what level it is, so when they come in the gym and it’s (McDonald's All-American) Aden Holloway guarding them and then they go against Etna. That’s where their confidence comes from.

“Their goals are to make that (Prolific Prep) team and they work their butts off, especially Emmanuel. There’s a strong bloodline between Africa and Prolific Prep, and then they can go on to NCAA Division I, the NBA, Euro league, everywhere. Emmanuel’s trajectory is through the roof, as you saw tonight. Today they decided to guard Emmanuel on the (pick and) roll and they just let guys hit shots. I think everyone who played, for the most part, all hit threes this game.”