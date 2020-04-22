College Football: Justin-Siena's Koehler signs with Pacific University

It was during his junior year, his first on Justin-Siena’s varsity football team, when Grant Koehler truly recognized his passion for competing on the gridiron.
There wasn’t one defining moment when he decided he wanted to pursue the sport after high school, he said. He simply arrived at the realization after logging heavy playing time in games and pushing himself in the weight room.
“I wouldn’t miss a workout and I wouldn’t miss a rep during the workout,” Koehler said. “That was how dedicated I was to it. Coach Brandon (LaRocco) was talking to me one day about how I could definitely play in college and that kind of boosted my confidence a bit and I started working harder.”
That work eventually translated into results for the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive end and offensive tackle. As a senior, Koehler turned into one of the premier pass rushers in the Vine Valley Athletic League, racking up a team-high 11 sacks for the Braves, who went 8-4 overall on the season and 3-3 in league play.
Eventually, those results turned into scholarship offers for Koehler, who announced last week that he signed to play football at Pacific University in Oregon, a private NCAA Division III school about 30 miles east of Portland.
Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, but Koehler said he’s receiving a partial academic scholarship and plans to study criminal justice with hopes of someday going into law enforcement.
“I chose Pacific just because when I went on a visit, I felt like the coaches’ mindset to football is different and I connected with them about it,” Koehler told the Register last week after signing. “They said their goal isn’t to make you the best football player; it’s to make you the best person you can be and the best football player. I really liked that, and the facilities are really nice and it’s in Oregon, which I love. Me and my family vacation there a lot and I have pretty pale skin so the cloudy skies are good for me.”
Due to the ongoing social-distancing guidelines in place throughout the country, Koehler announced his decision on Twitter – without the pomp and circumstance that usually comes when a recruit commits. There was no signing ceremony or celebration, at least not yet. LaRocco said that once a few other Braves make their college decisions, the athletic department may try to organize a video web call to celebrate the signees.
“That’s how it has to be these days, right?” LaRocco said.
A somewhat unheralded recruit, Koehler didn’t receive his first offer until his senior season. He said a small college in Ohio was the first school to reach out and express interest in his talents. At that point, he knew he wanted to play in college but realized that if he was to follow the path he envisioned for himself, he would have to be proactive about the situation.
Staying on the West Coast was a priority, as was finding a school where academics weren’t an afterthought for athletes. He wanted a school experience, not just an athletic one. The tough part, though, was finding this perfect situation.
It’s easy for a small-school athlete like Koehler to get lost in the fray and sheer volume of football recruiting, so recruits need to do their best to stand out.
For Koehler, that meant making a Twitter account.
“I like looked it up and talked to my friends about how Twitter works – I didn’t have a Twitter before all this, but I found out it’s a big spot for recruiting and I didn’t know that at all,” he said, reflecting. “So I got a Twitter specifically for football, just to reach out to coaches. I would look up a school online, look up the head coach’s name, type it into Twitter and DM (direct message) him. I think I sent the same message, copied and pasted, just saying like ‘Hey coach, love your school, would love to talk to you,’ and then I would send them my Hudl link. Most of them didn’t respond, but a few did and I just went from there.
“I must’ve reached out to, like, 100 coaches. Pacific was one that responded, and I kept talking to them.”
The coaching staff at Pacific was actually already somewhat familiar with the Braves at that point. They had been on campus earlier in the season scouting another player but LaRocco had taken that opportunity to talk up his hard-nosed defensive stud.
“Grant is as good as a football player as I’ve coached in a long time,” the fourth-year varsity head coach said. “He isn’t the biggest guy. I mean, he’s got good height, but he’s on the slenderer side. He’s just not a large dude for an offensive or defensive lineman, but he’s just tough as it gets. Outside linebacker is a good fit for him at the next level.”
Koehler said the switch from the line is a welcomed one. He said he had wanted to play linebacker in high school, but that his team needed him up front. Being the team-first player he is, he happily took on the role.
There will no doubt be a bit of learning curve adjusting to a position Koehler’s never played before, especially at the next level. But, like he was in recruitment, he is already being proactive in that regard as well.
“I’ve been watching YouTube videos and talking to my friends that are linebackers,” he said. “They say it’s not too hard, and I picked up D-end pretty well, so I feel like I can pick up any other position pretty well.”
The switch to linebacker might actually be a more natural fit for Koehler, LaRocco said. His versatility as far as what he can do on a football field, from blocking punts to handling bigger opponents on the line, was one of the aspects of his game that made Koehler special in his coach’s eyes.
“He’s not really a defensive tackle – that’s not what his skillset is best for – but his motor and toughness and quickness kind of forced me to play him there,” LaRocco said. “The way the kid took double teams on, I mean, you’re talking about a 185-pound kid taking on 400 to 500 pounds of guys, and the way he fought to stay in that gap and hold that gap and split the double teams – all that jumped out to me. It takes a special kind of kid to be able to do that.”
Koehler said he’s also working to put on weight before he gets to the campus in the fall. He installed a bench press and squat rack in his garage just before social distancing began and said he wants to try to get to 210 pounds.
“It’s kind of a reach, but I’m working for it,” he said with a chuckle.
Aside from learning a new position at Pacific, the versatile Koehler – who recently helped Napa Firefighters Association win the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Boys championship – said he also wants to try to be a multi-sport college athlete. An avid golfer and member of Justin-Siena’s boys team, he said he’s been in contact with Pacific’s golf coach about potentially joining the team in the spring after football ends.
While he’s still deciding if he wants to double up, he said his football coaches welcomed the idea.
“The day after I texted the golf coach, my recruiting coordinator called me and was like ‘Dude, the golf coach is fired up about you,’” Koehler said. “I thought he was going to tell me I couldn’t play, but he said they support that 100-percent.”
