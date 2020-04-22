College Football: Justin-Siena's Koehler signs with Pacific University

“I chose Pacific just because when I went on a visit, I felt like the coaches’ mindset to football is different and I connected with them about it,” Koehler told the Register last week after signing. “They said their goal isn’t to make you the best football player; it’s to make you the best person you can be and the best football player. I really liked that, and the facilities are really nice and it’s in Oregon, which I love. Me and my family vacation there a lot and I have pretty pale skin so the cloudy skies are good for me.”

Due to the ongoing social-distancing guidelines in place throughout the country, Koehler announced his decision on Twitter – without the pomp and circumstance that usually comes when a recruit commits. There was no signing ceremony or celebration, at least not yet. LaRocco said that once a few other Braves make their college decisions, the athletic department may try to organize a video web call to celebrate the signees.

“That’s how it has to be these days, right?” LaRocco said.