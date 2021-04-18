Commentary: Crushers never got to show how good they really were

While one had to appreciate the Crushers’ dominance, it left you longing for more. How would this team have done in a playoff format against a high-caliber foe?

“I would drive myself crazy if I thought about all of that,” Leach said after the game. “We thought on April 2 we were going to have an opportunity to play Cardinal Newman (5-0, 4-0 North Bay League). That was in the works but for whatever reason, neither Sonoma nor our own district would not allow us to do that. I would love to take this team and go forward.

“Normally, in this game, we would be gearing up for the next week. I feel bad for these kids that they don’t get that opportunity, but they weathered the storm and handled it well.”

Vintage won three playoff games over the course of 2018 and 2019, including an upset of No. 1 seed Antioch on the road. I’m not suggesting the Crushers win a section title. But knowing what I have seen before, I think Leach’s team makes postseason noise if given the chance.