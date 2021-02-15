Commentary: Farrell raised expectations for St. Helena High football

After MacMillan resigned, Collinsworth took the helm. That one-year stint was a calamity that went beyond the 2-8 record. Collinsworth resigned in January 2008. I rarely disparage high school coaches or kids, but the Collinsworth era was not the Saints’ finest hour.

Five months came and went and I remember emailing St. Helena High Athletic Director Tom Hoppe, who informed me that “Brandon Farrell is the new head coach.” I thought, “Brandon who?” Hoppe then informed me where Farrell was from and sent me his contact information. So I called Farrell and interviewed him via phone from my house. After the interview, I’m thinking, “Hmmm, St. Helena High might just have a good one.” The cynical side of me said, “How is a guy from Mid-America going to handle the fickleness of Upvalley sports parents?”

Twelve years and 111 wins later, 91 with St. Helena, I’d say he did pretty damn well.

Within a few days after arriving in the Napa Valley, Farrell had a meeting with players and parents at the gym. I rarely went to such meetings, but Hoppe informed me of it and I asked if I could come by to meet him. Brandon and I had lunch a few weeks later at a St. Helena establishment. At the time, it was easy to be cynical because of the constant turnover. I can’t pinpoint why, but I had a good feeling at the time.