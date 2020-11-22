Commentary: High school coach takes brave stand against COVID-19

“Anybody who tells you nobody is dying has got their head in the sand,” Rose said, his voice rising in anger. "They don't want to know the truth.”

He is not calling for a total shutdown of life as we know it. He actually believes football and other sports can be played with an acceptable degree of safety if medical guidance is followed.

Rose also understands how much the game means to his players, many of whom come from low-income households. For them, football is a real conduit to getting a college degree. That's why he offered to set up 7-on-7 camps as a substitute for the games, with plans to record each workout and send off the film to any interested colleges.

Rose insists that many high school coaches feel the same way he does, but are reluctant to speak out for fear of losing their job and the much-needed extra income.

He also points out the reckless irresponsibility of relying on coaches to essentially police their own programs.

“You can't put coaches in charge,” Rose said. “They have to win. Their livelihoods depend on it. With no policies and no oversight, don't think for a minute there aren't folks out there who are telling their players not to get tested or not to go to the nurse.”