Commentary: MacMillan's career has come full circle

In 1978, R&B artist Peaches & Herbs recorded a famous song titled “Reunited.”
Ian MacMillan and St. Helena High officially reunited in 2017 after a long and windy road. MacMillan was once an up-and-comer in the high school football coaching ranks but now he’s been around long enough to be considered, and I mean this facetiously, a retread. The term has a negative connotation but when you succeed like MacMillan has, the term retread could also mean being in high demand.
Count me among those who consider MacMillan’s return as St. Helena High football’s varsity head coach a triumphant one. Just a few weeks after Brandon Farrell stepped down as the winningest head coach in St. Helena history after 12 seasons, MacMillan, who has been the Saints' JV head coach the previous three campaigns, is back in the football version of the directors’ chair at St. Helena High.
Rumors of MacMillan becoming the varsity coach circulated the moment Farrell stepped down. I sincerely believed the job was MacMillan’s if he wanted it. Farrell and MacMillan are both math teachers at St. Helena High. Farrell remains at the school as the softball coach and resigned in part to focus on coaching his three daughters, one of which is a sophomore at St. Helena.
MacMillan’s road back to St. Helena High 11 years after resigning following a three-year stint from 2004-2006, saw more twists and turns and a corkscrew. The Saints went 21-11 in that span with two North Coast Section Class A playoff appearances and a North Central League II South title in 2006 which was the program’s first in 28 years.
He became a defensive coordinator on Napa’s staff under former head coach Troy Mott from 2007-2009. The Indians (now known as the Grizzlies) won the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Div. I title in 2007.
MacMillan then became American Canyon High’s first head coach in 2010. The Wolves’ JV team went 6-4 that season. MacMillan coached the JV that season because the school had only freshmen and sophomores. As varsity head coach, the Wolves went 25-10 in his three seasons (2011-2013) with two Solano County Athletic Conference titles.
He resigned after the 2013 season and returned to Mott’s staff as an assistant from 2014-2016. Mott and the entire staff resigned amid a philosophical dispute with both the school’s administration and Napa Valley Unified School District. The dispute centered around a hazing scandal and the powers that be wanting control over which assistant coaches Mott, who is a former Napa High quarterback and three-sport athlete, kept.
MacMillan would have been the ideal replacement for Mott but given their friendship, that move would have been like crossing a picket line.
He returned to St. Helena as the JV coach, leading the Saints to a record of 25-2-2. Before his first stint at St. Helena, MacMillan was Justin-Siena’s JV head coach under Rich Cotruvo, going 38-12 including a 26-game winning streak. MacMillan graduated from Justin in 1997.
Winning follows MacMillan wherever he goes. The Saints did a lot of winning under Farrell, who guided the program to a 91-45 mark in his 12 seasons including 10 playoff wins, and there’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue during MacMillan Part II.
Having gotten to know MacMillan up close during my 11 years as an Upvalley sports reporter (2004-2014) and two more in American Canyon (2010-2012), I can tell you that he brings passion, energy and conviction to his leadership repertoire.
While covering a Saints game as a freelance writer in 2017, I had the chance to talk to MacMillan just like old times after one of his JV games. MacMillan is similar yet different from his first stint. The similarities are that he is a grinder who will have his team well-prepared for Friday nights. That concept, however, won’t be foreign because Farrell had his teams amply ready when it was time.
MacMillan loves winning but is not one to do it at all costs because when it comes to teaching student-athletes life lessons, it’s not just lip service. MacMillan will hold student-athletes to a high standard in the classroom, weight room and in the community as well as on the field.
He is different from when he took over for his first stint in that he is 17 years older and his energy is more harnessed. He is also married with three kids under 10 years old. MacMillan lost his home in the Glass Fire, which has been life-altering.
Another common denominator is the bond he establishes with players is so strong that it remains after graduation as evidenced by Chris Seisay, who played for MacMillan at American Canyon starting a Go Fund Me account after MacMillan lost his home.
Don’t underestimate the head coach mentors that MacMillan has had a chance to learn from and apply those lessons — the aforementioned Mott and Cotruvo along with Farrell.
While Vine Valley Athletic League schools Napa, Vintage, Justin-Siena and American Canyon are currently playing a truncated, league-only spring season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coastal Mountain Conference canceled its season entirely.
When the 2021 season presumably starts as scheduled in the fall, the landscape of the NCL I is pretty similar. For openers, Middletown will always be a hurdle as long as Bill Foltmer is there. Foltmer has been the Mustangs' head coach for 35 years, which seems like the last time Moby Dick was a minnow.
The Mustangs don’t win because their athletes are so much better but as a result of having a well-oiled machine from the varsity down to the youth program, and I mean that as a compliment. For much of the 2010s, however, the league has gotten stronger in the middle.
The question becomes, what will MacMillan’s coaching staff look like? Let’s see.
Reunited and it feels so good.
