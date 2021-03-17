Commentary: MacMillan's career has come full circle

Winning follows MacMillan wherever he goes. The Saints did a lot of winning under Farrell, who guided the program to a 91-45 mark in his 12 seasons including 10 playoff wins, and there’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue during MacMillan Part II.

Having gotten to know MacMillan up close during my 11 years as an Upvalley sports reporter (2004-2014) and two more in American Canyon (2010-2012), I can tell you that he brings passion, energy and conviction to his leadership repertoire.

While covering a Saints game as a freelance writer in 2017, I had the chance to talk to MacMillan just like old times after one of his JV games. MacMillan is similar yet different from his first stint. The similarities are that he is a grinder who will have his team well-prepared for Friday nights. That concept, however, won’t be foreign because Farrell had his teams amply ready when it was time.

MacMillan loves winning but is not one to do it at all costs because when it comes to teaching student-athletes life lessons, it’s not just lip service. MacMillan will hold student-athletes to a high standard in the classroom, weight room and in the community as well as on the field.