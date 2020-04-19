Commentary: Napa-Vallejo football rivalry hasn't been the same since

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.

While the coronavirus outbreak has stopped the world by costing people their lives or jobs or leaving them compromised, it has also meant no sporting events.

Times like these bring out my reflective side, including memories of my former career as a sports reporter. Most of that career was on the Upvalley beat, though I also had a chance to get a taste of high school sports in the city of Napa on an intermittent basis.

The football rivalry between the Napa Indians and Vallejo Apaches in 2002 saw the former win 28-14 at Corbus Field in Vallejo, and often enters my mind because of the lasting plights each program took. To the chagrin of many, both schools now have different mascots – Napa being known as the Grizzlies and Vallejo as the Redhawks. While the mascot change is part of the story, there’s no need to further revisit that rabbit hole.

This is the third-oldest high school football rivalry in the state, which is significant considering the fact that there have been stretches of time when the schools did not play each other.