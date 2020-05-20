Commentary: Saint girls dominated on courts in 2007-11

If I had to point to a game that represented a moment when a new day had dawned, it was a 49-46 loss to eventual NCL I champion Cloverdale; the Eagles needed a Lorraine Villa 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds remaining to subdue St. Helena. Though I would never use the term “moral victory,” this game was a turning point because the Eagles had beaten St. Helena like a rug for several years prior.

The following two seasons brought back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1995-1996 and 1996-1997. The 2008-2009 Saints finished 23-3 after recording 21 wins in a row, which established a school-record, and won their first league title in school history. The Saints went 21-8 in 2009-2010 and 18-9 in 2010-2011.

I could fill enough space for a novel in rattling off the team and individual accomplishments. Reporters are told to be impartial, but covering sports at the high school level is different. You can’t cover the St. Helena Saints like you cover the New Orleans Saints.

I strive to report on bad teams with sensitivity, but I don’t unprofessionally gush over the very good teams. However, when you see a team work diligently to achieve so much, you can’t help but celebrate their success.