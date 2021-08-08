Competitive Cheer and Dance: Crushers rate ‘superior’ at Santa Clara camp

A month before the Vintage High varsity and JV football teams are scheduled to open their fall seasons in front of more than just parents, the school’s Cheer and Dance Department took four teams to the USA Premier Express Camp July 30-Aug. 1 in Santa Clara and received superior ratings for their performances.
The 46 students that make up the varsity dance, varsity cheer, JV dance and JV cheer teams — guided by head coach Angie Ruiz and assistant coaches Brianna Marquez, Denise Villanueva and Lisa Sullivan — performed at the Hyatt Regency Convention Center and Great America Pavilion.
“It was fun to see all the other teams perform and celebrate that the cheer and dance team is back,” said Ruiz. “For our students, this was their first time performing for a live audience. Our teams had been working five days a week for all of July, but nothing prepared me for their performance once that crowd began cheering.
"They just lit up with an energy that I could feel in the room, seeing them have that connection to a live audience of students who know their passion. I just missed this for them over the last year, and I’m so grateful they had the opportunity to have this showcase as a team.”
Teams from all over the Bay Area and Northern California attended the three-day camp, where they learned choreography, skill development and team building and were evaluated on their performance and execution.
On Day 1, they performed home routines they had prepared for the month of July. Junior varsity Cheer and Dance performed the Vintage Fight Song, adding stunts and dance skills. Varsity Cheer performed a Showcheer-style routine, with tumbling, jumps and stunts. Varsity Dance performed a pom routine that showcased its dance technique and range in style.
The Day 2 session was 12½ hours long, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Teams were immersed in choreography, leadership classes, team building exercises, and sessions focused on skills such as pyramid building, cheer technique, stunting progressions, and practice after practice.
The JV and varsity cheer teams focused on Game Day material and were evaluated on the final day. Their program consisted of a band chant, Sideline situation cheer, and a crowd-leading chant. Both teams also memorized two or three additional routines to bring back for halftime performances, and attended skill-based sessions such as pyramid building, stunting progressions, and single-base stunting.
“We were so impressed with our teams as they challenged themselves with new stunting,” Ruiz said. “Watching varsity members Syerra Arens and Anjelina Venegas perform single-base flyers was a highlight. These are skills that just a few years back we'd see only at the coed collegiate level. Seeing our students confidently take on these new skills is so rewarding.
“It takes trust and persistence to execute throwing your teammate into the air and catching them at chest height by the feet, then press overhead. We are so excited to see where our teams are headed.”
In “Songland,” dancers memorized four full routines to bring home and perform. They were evaluated on Day 2 for their team dance, which they had learned less than 24 hours before.
“Our varsity dancers were a united team all weekend,” Ruiz said. “If there was a minute to spare, they were practicing. Their execution, precision, and passion were apparent on every eight-count. We just couldn't be prouder as coaches.”
They attended technique classes, hip hop, pom and gameday sessions, then headed over to "Cheerland" to work on their evaluations with Vintage’s other teams.
“I was very proud to see my team overcome camp,” said senior Kayli Denna, a varsity dance captain. “I knew it could get difficult at times, but they all pushed through while keeping a positive attitude.”
Added senior Arianna Farmer, varsity cheer captain, “Going to camp with my team gave us the chance to become united and one whole. I think as a captain it’s my job to help us all get to that place.”
More than half of Vintage’s team members auditioned for the All American Team at the camp. All American is a recognition for outstanding leadership, work ethic, performance and spirit and only 10% of those who audition are selected.
Nearly 200 students auditioned for the special team and seven members of the Vintage teams made the All American Team cut. Captain Charlotte Shane, Skylar Hurst and Melissa Lopez were selected for the USA Song All American Team, and captain Ella Whitteker, Julissa Brucker, Maribel Rubalcava, and Jessica Martinez were selected for the USA Cheer All American Team. The students will have the opportunity to attend performances around the country and internationally, and will be highlighted at the USA Nationals in February.
"This is the most recipients Vintage has had since I began coaching,” Ruiz said. “To see our students have the courage to confidently audition and showcase their amazing talent is so rewarding. To have this many selected amongst such talented teams shows them their hard work and dedication is worth it.”
Vintage Cheer and Dance has since switched its focus to get Game Day ready, cleaning up routines and building the skills for the season to come.
Both varsity teams will compete in October at the USA Regional Competition in Santa Cruz. They aim to qualify for the USA High School Nationals in Anaheim in February.
The Crushers plan to host their Summer Youth Camp from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Vintage High. Students ages 4-12 are welcome to come learn routines and cheers with the Vintage teams.
Email vhscheeranddance@gmail.com to register for the camp or for more information.
