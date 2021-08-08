Competitive Cheer and Dance: Crushers rate ‘superior’ at Santa Clara camp

“It takes trust and persistence to execute throwing your teammate into the air and catching them at chest height by the feet, then press overhead. We are so excited to see where our teams are headed.”

In “Songland,” dancers memorized four full routines to bring home and perform. They were evaluated on Day 2 for their team dance, which they had learned less than 24 hours before.

“Our varsity dancers were a united team all weekend,” Ruiz said. “If there was a minute to spare, they were practicing. Their execution, precision, and passion were apparent on every eight-count. We just couldn't be prouder as coaches.”

They attended technique classes, hip hop, pom and gameday sessions, then headed over to "Cheerland" to work on their evaluations with Vintage’s other teams.

“I was very proud to see my team overcome camp,” said senior Kayli Denna, a varsity dance captain. “I knew it could get difficult at times, but they all pushed through while keeping a positive attitude.”

Added senior Arianna Farmer, varsity cheer captain, “Going to camp with my team gave us the chance to become united and one whole. I think as a captain it’s my job to help us all get to that place.”