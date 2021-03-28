Competitive Cheer and Dance: Spiritleaders compete in virtual nationals

The Napa High School Spiritleaders and about 200 other teams from around the country recently competed in the Dance Team Union virtual national competition by submitting video of their competition routines.
The Spiritleaders came together on March 20 to watch the competition as it was streamed, showcasing all of the teams competing, and the awards ceremony.
They have been training virtually since June 9, 2020, but the majority of it has been on video conference calls.
“We felt it was vitality important that even though we didn't know what our year ahead would look like, we wanted to start early to give these athletes purpose and connection for their mental health,” said Spiritleaders head coach Hollie Johnson, whose staff includes assistant coaches Lisa Garcia and Maddie Spencer and choreographers Rylee Pippert and Alex Blitstein. “The Spiritleaders trained in bedrooms, backyards, kitchens — wherever they could make it work.”
Since the school year started, the team has been able to work together only outside on the tennis courts, two days a week, for an hour each day. It’s a huge change from the typical three-hour daily practices the team had held in previous years.
“Following all of the COVID guidelines and keeping our team safe was our No. 1 priority,” Johnson said. “Entering a competition with such limited practice time in the past would be unheard of. Now it's a celebration. We are so proud of our team, being able to stay positive and motivated during these incredibly challenging times.”
The Blue Team members are freshmen Naty Gutierrez, Morgan Riendeau and Aylin Sanchez; sophomores Rylee Land, Hannah McDaniel, Lizette Rios and Shayley Zaccone, team manager; juniors Juliana Bulman, Karla Dominguez, Lesly Santana Lopez, Mia Peterson, Ava Tobin and Luisa Ortega, dance captain; and seniors Gilberto Cortes, Gaby Magana, Brooke Knauer, cheer captain, Luiza Skowronski, dance captain, and Emma Swafford, cheer captain.
Members of the Gold Team are freshman Grace Diana; sophomores Asia Engel, Bri Gonzalez and Ava Sali; juniors Lydia Mitchell, Nichole Ridling and Carly Shipp, team manager and dance captain; and seniors Viviana Ceja, cheer captain, Gracianna Hardwick, dance captain, and Kimberly Moreno, cheer captain.
The Napa High leadership class surprised the Spiritleaders by decorating their dance classroom studio with signs and balloons. The coaches surprised the teams by having their parents make surprise “good luck videos” that the coaches showed to the team before the competition began.
The Gold team placed third in the Varsity Lyrical division behind second-place Waterford High of Waterford Township, Mich., and champion Miami Performing Arts High School of Miami, Fla.
The Blue team placed fourth in the Junior Varsity Jazz division behind third-place Hillsborough High of Hillsborough, N.J., second-place Hagerty High of Oviedo, Fla., and champion Miami Performing Arts High of Miami, Fla.
“Many of the states in the competition had far less restrictions than California teams. Perhaps that is why Napa was the only California team to compete in their divisions,” Johnson said. “Napa missed out on being able to execute dance lifts, which is something that is expected in their divisions, and could not showcase their expressive emotions due to the mask mandate, whereas other teams were allowed.
"My coaching staff and I are incredibly proud of our team and what they accomplished in these circumstances.”