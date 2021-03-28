Competitive Cheer and Dance: Spiritleaders compete in virtual nationals

The Napa High School Spiritleaders and about 200 other teams from around the country recently competed in the Dance Team Union virtual national competition by submitting video of their competition routines.

The Spiritleaders came together on March 20 to watch the competition as it was streamed, showcasing all of the teams competing, and the awards ceremony.

They have been training virtually since June 9, 2020, but the majority of it has been on video conference calls.

“We felt it was vitality important that even though we didn't know what our year ahead would look like, we wanted to start early to give these athletes purpose and connection for their mental health,” said Spiritleaders head coach Hollie Johnson, whose staff includes assistant coaches Lisa Garcia and Maddie Spencer and choreographers Rylee Pippert and Alex Blitstein. “The Spiritleaders trained in bedrooms, backyards, kitchens — wherever they could make it work.”

Since the school year started, the team has been able to work together only outside on the tennis courts, two days a week, for an hour each day. It’s a huge change from the typical three-hour daily practices the team had held in previous years.