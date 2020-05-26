Competitive Cheer/Dance: Napa High Spiritleaders conduct first virtual tryout

The Napa High School Spiritleaders, whose unprecedented 38 national championships include six Grand Champion titles and 4 international crowns, haven’t let the COVID-19 pandemic keep them from moving forward with their 2020-2021 season.
Practicing social distancing, 83 candidates signed up to participate in the Spiritleaders’ first-ever virtual tryout.
Professional choreographers created and emailed videos of routines to the candidates, who had a week to learn them and send back videos of their performances of the routines. Each candidate also answered questions about why they felt they would be a great ambassador for Napa High School and why they would like to be a part of the award winning Spiritleaders program.
The choreographers were Alex Blitstein, owner of the Dance House Napa Valley studio; Rylee Pippert dance teacher and choreographer at Napa High, Harvest Middle School and the Dance House; and Anastacia Kountouris, a professional pom choreographer.
“We have to give our dancers hope and something to look forward to during this very challenging time,” said Hollie Johnson, director and head coach of the Spiritleaders since 1992.
Thirty candidates were selected to the 2020-2021 team.
“It was so exciting to see so many students putting in the time and the effort during this difficult time and just making it work to send in their video submissions,” Johnson added. “Some of their auditions took place in their family room, some in their garage, some in their backyard. It was great to see their creativity, motivation and eagerness to problem solve and make it work.”
Napa High has an advanced Gold team and a Blue team made up of ninth through 12th graders, and both teams perform all styles of dance, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and pom. The Spiritleaders have led the school spirit and cheers at football and girls basketball and boys basketball games, volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer matches, and wrestling meets, and this year also performed at cross country meets and water polo and tennis matches.
The Spiritleaders hope to bring back and perform in their annual spring production, a fundraiser that was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
“All of our fundraisers and performances that we count on involve large crowds, so that part is very daunting,” Johnson said. “But we have to keep moving forward and give these dancers something to look forward to, and be ready and prepared whenever we can go back to some sense of normalcy.”
Johnson has a full summer practice dance intensive ready to start on June 8. The 30 Spiritleaders will take ballet, acro, dance technique, strength and flexibility classes via the Zoom video conferencing app until they get the green light to meet in person. The team is already planning team bondings over Zoom that include having a Taco Tuesday dinner and watching a Netflix movie together.
“Kids are resilient,” Johnson said. “We will all get through this together. Staying positive and focusing on bettering yourself and making bonds with your teammates is a healthy way, in my opinion. Being a part of a team is being a part of a family, and we all need that extra support right now more than ever.”
The team also prides itself on helping the youth, elderly and small businesses in the community. One of their favorite community service events is when they visit and perform in the dining hall at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, and distributing homemade cards that thank them for their service. They also walk from room to room in the hospital for those who aren’t able to leave.
“One of the residents had my team in tears, hearing stories of her service in the Marines and showing them pictures as one of the few women in the unit,” Johnson recalled. “She was in her 90s, still strong, proud and spunky. It was a life-changing event for them.”
Last year’s team finished with an average overall team GPA of 3.89 and placed first in the lyrical, jazz and pom divisions and second in hip hop.
Seniors making the Gold Team were cheer captains Ruby Gorr and Rylee White, dance captain Gracianna Hardwick, Viviana Ceja and Kimberly Moreno. The junior members are dance captain and team manager Carly Shipp, Lydia Mitchell and Nichole Ridling. Rounding out the Gold Team are sophomores are Bri Gonzalez, Asia Engel and Ava Sali, and freshman Grace Diana.
The seniors on the Blue Team are cheer captains Brooke Knauer and Emma Swofford, dance captain Luiza Skowronski, Gaby Magana and Gilberto Cortes. The juniors are dance captain Luisa Ortega, Lesly Lopez Santana, Mia Peterson, Ava Tobin, Juliana Bulman and Karla Dominguez. The sophomores are team manager Shayley Zaccone, Hannah McDaniel, Lizette Rios and Rylee Land, and the freshmen are Aylin Sanchez, Morgan Riendeau and Natalia Gutierrez.
