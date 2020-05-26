Competitive Cheer/Dance: Napa High Spiritleaders conduct first virtual tryout

Napa High has an advanced Gold team and a Blue team made up of ninth through 12th graders, and both teams perform all styles of dance, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and pom. The Spiritleaders have led the school spirit and cheers at football and girls basketball and boys basketball games, volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer matches, and wrestling meets, and this year also performed at cross country meets and water polo and tennis matches.

The Spiritleaders hope to bring back and perform in their annual spring production, a fundraiser that was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

“All of our fundraisers and performances that we count on involve large crowds, so that part is very daunting,” Johnson said. “But we have to keep moving forward and give these dancers something to look forward to, and be ready and prepared whenever we can go back to some sense of normalcy.”

Johnson has a full summer practice dance intensive ready to start on June 8. The 30 Spiritleaders will take ballet, acro, dance technique, strength and flexibility classes via the Zoom video conferencing app until they get the green light to meet in person. The team is already planning team bondings over Zoom that include having a Taco Tuesday dinner and watching a Netflix movie together.