Competitive Cheer: Napa High Spiritleaders host private dance camp

The Napa High School Spiritleaders completed an elite private dance camp put on by the National Dance Alliance this past weekend.

The NDA is a division of the National Spirit Group, the founder and leader of the spirit industry since 1948 and the largest privately owned dance and cheer organization in the country. It holds events internationally for about 200,000 members of cheer teams every year.

The intense camp was tailored to meet the needs of the technically trained Spiritleaders and challenge them with fast-paced, elite choreography offered only to advanced and college-level dancers with specialty technique classes and team-building activities.

The Spiritleaders have been training since the school year ended in early June, on technique, acro, ballet, hip hop, pom, contemporary, conditioning, and learning game cheers and routines.

“Our priority is to provide a positive and challenging experience to help reach each individual dancer's goals,” Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert said. “Many have the desire to pursue dance at the collegiate level and beyond. We also want them to become leaders, bond with their team, and develop a strong work ethic that will serve them both as a Spiritleader and in their academic classes.”

Added senior Lizette Rios, “Summer training and dance camp is an experience that can’t be replicated. It pushes us to come together as a team, work hard and prepare us for the season ahead.”

The 2022-23 Spiritleaders have a Gold team and a Blue team.

The Gold Team includes seven seniors — dance captains Asia Engel and Rylee Land, cheer captains Shayley Zaccone and Rios, and Dajia Dulle, Jenny Herrera and Hannah McDaniel. The Gold Team juniors are Aaliyah Barrientos, Aylin Sanchez, Camila Macajola and Morgan Riendeau.

The Blue Team includes juniors Daisy Almaraz and Alexa Villalobos. The five sophomores are cheer and dance captain Ava Taylor, cheer captain Juliet Cuevas, and Keira O’Callahan, Fatima Reyes and Ava Wyatt. The freshman members are Kelsie van Gorder, Jordyn Mosley, Cat Huang and Caylee Rawdon.

The Spiritleaders learned three full routines and took a variety of specialty dance classes during the two-day camp. They were evaluated on team dance routines that included four styles of dance: pom, jazz, hip hop and kick.

The Blue team learned the “advanced level” NDA team dance routine. Based on the NDA scoring criteria, they earned a “superior rating,” the highest award possible.

The Gold team learned the “elite level” routine taught to elite high school and technically trained college dancers. The Gold team also scored high enough to receive a “superior rating.”

The “Heart of Gold” award went to the Blue Team for its members’ encouragement and support of each other throughout the camp. The “Herky Award” award went to the Gold Team for working effectively as a unit. Both teams earned the “Achievement” award for their positive attitudes, work ethic and spirit. Finally both teams earned the traditional NDA “spirit stick.”

The highest individual achievement at an elite camp is to be nominated for the NDA All American Team. It goes to individuals who stood out to the NDA dance staff in their positive attitude, leadership, technique and work ethic for the duration of the camp.

The “All American nominees selected were Cuevas, O’Callahan and Taylor from the Blue Team, and Macajola, Barrientos, Engel, Rios, Land and Zaccone from the Gold Team.

On the second day of camp, the nominees had to go through an audition process to be selected to the NDA “All American Team.” Nominees had to perform their team dance as a solo and were evaluated on their jazz, pom, hip hop and kick technical skills in front of the NDA staff.

The Spiritleaders selected for the prestigious honor were Taylor, O’Callahan, Engle, Rios, Land and Zaccone.

All American Team members and nominees are invited to perform at NDA special events such as the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, Orlando Thanksgiving Tour, the Citrus Bowl, the Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World, and the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Another individual audition came with showcasing specific skills, with semifinals and finals to determine who the NDA staff felt had the “Top Gun” kicks, turns, hip-hop, and leaps/jumps technique.

Finalists for the kick division were Land, Rawdon, van Gorder, O’Callahan, Mosley, Barrientos and Herrera. The winner was O’Callahan.

Finalists for the leaps/jumps division were Land, O’Callahan, Zaccone, Mosley, Riendeau, Macajola, Dulle, Villalobos, Sanchez, van Gorder, Huang, Rawdon and Engel. The winner was Mosley.

Finalists for the turns division were van Gorder, Riendeau, O’Callahan, Wyatt, Macajola, Herrera, Dulle and Zaccone. The winner was van Gorder.

Finalists for the hip hop division were Barrientos, Sanchez, Herrera, Mosley, Macajola, Rios and Taylor. The winner was Macajola.

Macajola and Wyatt took home the “Pin it Forward” award, which goes to two members who showcase the most positive spirit. The recipients pin it forward to two more members during the year for showcasing positive spirit they want to highlight.

Dancers also earned ribbons for standing out in showmanship, spirit and technique. The showmanship winners were Dulle and van Gorder, the spirit winners were Riendeau, Barrientos, Wyatt, McDaniel, Macajola, Almaraz, Villalobos, Mosley, Huang and Reyes, and the technique winners were Engel, Herrera, O’Callahan, Rawdon, Sanchez and van Gorder.

The Spiritleaders look forward to leading student rooters in the “Grizzly Den” games and serving in the community. They are scheduled to help with and perform at the annual Alzheimer’s Walk at Yountville Park on Sept 17.

Along with Pippert, the Napa High includes director Hollie Johnson and assistant coaches Erica Pecho, Lisa Garcia, Raeme Russ and Shayna Haley.

The Spiritleaders’ Youth Cheer and Dance Clinic is slated for 3:30 until about 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and is for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. They will learn age-appropriate dance and cheers and perform during the halftime of the JV football game against American Canyon with the 39-time national champion Spiritleaders.

The cost is $40 and includes goody bags and award ribbons. There will be no pre-registration, just easy check-in at the door. Attire should include a T-shirt in NHS school colors, shorts, pants or leggings, tennis shoes, hair in a ponytail, and no jewelry. Youth clinic T-Shirts will be available on the day of the event for $15.