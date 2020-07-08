Coronavirus & high school sports: How would a winter ‘fall season’ look?

The Texas game was canceled last month and a state championship game might not be part of the schedule even if a season is held this school year.

“I think the kids are pretty realistic about everything that’s happening,” De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said Monday. “They got shut down from school (in the spring). We’ve got like 20 kids who play baseball. They know what can happen. They just want to have a chance to play.

“The typical way that we go about it — gearing up for a state championship, focusing on that — I think you’ve got to kind of throw that out the window and focus on trying to get better, try to get in shape, get the kids out of the house in a safe way.

“Then ultimately whenever a season comes around — because I do think they’re going to try to throw the season in — and however it looks, I think it’s just go time.”

How go-time will look is anyone’s guess.

If the start of the fall season is pushed back to September, October or November, could section and maybe state playoffs still be part of the equation?

Another possibility being tossed around is starting sports in January with three shortened seasons, perhaps as truncated as eight weeks in length.