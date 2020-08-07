County Football Insider: Bowers a MaxPreps Preseason All-American

He is No. 10 among the “Top 50 California high school football players from the Class of 2021,” according to a report by 247Sports and announced on May 23 by MaxPreps.com.

Bowers has committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl, set for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game, featuring the top 100 high school players in the country, will be carried by NBC.

Bowers is listed No. 12 in the Class of 2021 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state player rankings, released July 26.

The MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State high school football team, announced July 6, features Bowers on the First Team Offense at tight end. There are 54 players on the team.

Bowers was named to the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team, it was announced Aug. 1. He was selected first-team offense at tight end.

“He’s one of the best players we’ve ever seen from the Napa Valley at any of the combines or camps we’ve been to or helped put together, and that goes back to the very first one (held actually at Napa High in 1994),” CalHiSports.com said. “Bowers is one of the top tight end prospects on the West Coast.”

SI All-American ranks Bowers No. 1 in the country among the Top 10 H-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021, according to a report at si.com.