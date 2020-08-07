County Football Insider: Bowers a MaxPreps Preseason All-American

Brock Bowers, who is going into his senior year at Napa High School as a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end, was named last month to the MaxPreps 2020 Preseason High School All-American Football Team, it was announced at maxpreps.com.
Bowers, chosen as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team during the 2019 season, is listed on the First Team Offense. He is one of nine players from California on the elite national team.
Bowers is a “4-star” player, MaxPreps reported on July 13. He is listed as a 4-star tight end by 247sports.com.
There are 64 players — all seniors — on the team, which has a first-team offense and defense and a second-team offense and defense.
Bowers had an outstanding junior season for Napa (7-4), catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games while running for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. The Grizzlies went 4-2 in the VVAL, tying American Canyon for second place, before losing 35-9 at eventual state champion Clayton Valley-Concord in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs.
Bowers garnered additional accolades, as prep2prep.com named him 2019 NCS Junior of the Year and sportstarsmag.com named him to the SportStars’ All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster.
He is No. 10 among the “Top 50 California high school football players from the Class of 2021,” according to a report by 247Sports and announced on May 23 by MaxPreps.com.
Bowers has committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl, set for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game, featuring the top 100 high school players in the country, will be carried by NBC.
Bowers is listed No. 12 in the Class of 2021 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state player rankings, released July 26.
The MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State high school football team, announced July 6, features Bowers on the First Team Offense at tight end. There are 54 players on the team.
Bowers was named to the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team, it was announced Aug. 1. He was selected first-team offense at tight end.
“He’s one of the best players we’ve ever seen from the Napa Valley at any of the combines or camps we’ve been to or helped put together, and that goes back to the very first one (held actually at Napa High in 1994),” CalHiSports.com said. “Bowers is one of the top tight end prospects on the West Coast.”
SI All-American ranks Bowers No. 1 in the country among the Top 10 H-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021, according to a report at si.com.
“The development of this position group over recent years has been critical to track on both Saturdays and Sundays, with an increased value at the tight end position for the H group,” si.com reported. “Two-tight end personnel has blossomed into much more of a passing threat than ever before, so SI All-American will rank two sets of tight ends in the class of 2021.”
Bowers ranks among the “best of the best within the Tight End - H projections,” the website reported. “Bowers checks in as our top H-Tight End prospect, as he grades out high in many positional factors. He can be successful attached as in-line seam-player, flexed to the slot, as a wing player, fullback and perimeter receiver. In fact, Bowers has even played running back and looked more than comfortable using change of direction ability, balance and quickness as a big runner. He shows good hands to pluck in the passing game, with good route-running traits and has speed to threaten in the RAC-phase.
“The California native also is a dynamic blocker from wing alignments, displaying strength to win early at the point and leg-churn to finish. Bowers’ versatility will allow him to offer a college offense formation flexibility as an ultimate H-back type with the ability to contribute to an offense as a receiver, blocker and runner.”
The Tight End – Y “is designated for the more traditional or conventional tight end prospect,” according to si.com.
Napa High one of winningest teams in state history
With 567 wins from 1898 to 2019, Napa High is listed among the state’s 100 winningest teams in state history, according to a report by CalHiSports.com on July 9.
Bakersfield leads with 795 wins.
Other Northern California schools on the list include Berkeley, Palo Alto, Bellarmine Prep-San Jose, Eureka, Pittsburg, Los Gatos, Chico, Vallejo, Lowell-San Francisco, Grant-Sacramento, Woodland, Tracy, Ferndale, Alameda, Elk Grove, Piedmont, Sacramento, Vacaville, San Mateo, De La Salle-Concord, Antioch, Hayward and Fort Bragg.
St. Helena listed in state records
St. Helena High is listed in several categories of the State Team Records compiled by CalHiSports.com and announced on July 11. It’s “an updated look at the schools with best win-loss records (based on winning percentage over 10-plus seasons),” the website reported.
St. Helena ranks:
* Fifth for longest overall winning streaks: 46 (1960-1965). De La Salle-Concord leads at 151 (1992-2003).
* Third for longest unbeaten streaks: 52-0-1 (1960-1965). De La Salle leads at 151-0-0 (1992-2003).
* Ninth for progressive win streak record: 46-0 (1960-1965).
* Fifth for most consecutive regular season wins: 46 (1960-1965). De La Salle leads with 145 (1989-2003).
East Bay prep coaching legend passes away
Charlie Tourville, a former multi-sport star athlete at Alhambra High-Martinez who later became the Bulldogs’ head coach, passed away, the Bay Area News Group reported on July 24 at eastbaytimes.com.
Tourville was 84.
In 1975, Alhambra went 12-0 and won its first CIF North Coast Section championship.
Tourville played for the University of Oregon and coached at Grants Pass High in Oregon and at Santa Rosa Junior College.
Tourville was a guest at an Oakland Raiders training camp practice at Redwood Middle School in Napa in 2004. Norv Turner, the Raiders’ head coach at the time, played quarterback under Tourville at Alhambra.
“(Tourville) is a big football fan and an outstanding football coach,” Turner said in a Napa Valley Register story on Aug. 10, 2004. “When you’re in high school it’s kind of luck of the draw on coaches and I was very fortunate to have a good coach.”
