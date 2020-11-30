County Football Insider: Braves make MaxPreps section champs list

NBC will televise the “All-American Dream,” a one-hour show about the All-American Bowl, on Dec. 6.

“It would have definitely been nice to play in the game. I always like to go against better competition, but it is still really cool to represent my town like that on a big stage,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bowers said in a report at 247sports.com.

Bowers, who has committed to the University of Georgia, caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns in nine games during the 2019 season for Napa.

“It would have been fun to play in the game and get the whole experience, but it was still cool getting my jersey and being selected. Representing the North Bay is big for me. I know there are a lot of guys from the East Bay selected, but it was big for me and the North Bay for this,” said Bowers, who also rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 22 carries last year for Napa.

Bowers is coming off a 2019 season in which he received several honors and has also been recognized as among the top players in the country. The honors:

* North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com.

* All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars, at sportstarsmag.com.