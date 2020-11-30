County Football Insider: Braves make MaxPreps section champs list

With seven titles, Justin-Siena High School is on the “state’s all-time list of section championship winners,” as reported by MaxPreps on Nov. 18 at maxpreps.com.
Then-head coach Dave Shipp led Justin-Siena to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship in 1983, when the Braves were also selected as the state’s No. 1 Class A team by Cal-Hi Sports.
Then-head coach Rich Cotruvo led Justin-Siena to six CIF North Coast Section championships, in 2000, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2014.
The Braves also had two section runner-up finishes under Cotruvo, who was named California Small School Coach of the Year in 2004 by Cal-Hi Sports. Cotruvo was also named NCS Honor Coach and a CIF Model Coach of the Year in 2009, and was chosen as the National Federation of State High School Association’s Western Regional Coach of the Year in 2010.
Bakersfield has the most section titles among California high school football programs with 37, while De La Salle-Concord is second with 35.
“Bakersfield has ranked as the all-time leader for most California football section championships won for nearly 100 years, but the Drillers’ reign as the state record holder is quickly coming to an end thanks to the incredible pace of the De La Salle Spartans,” MaxPreps reported.
The list includes Central Catholic-Modesto (19), Galileo-San Francisco (18), McClymonds-Oakland (15), Lowell-San Francisco (14), Polytechnic-San Francisco (14), Ferndale (13), Lincoln-San Francisco (12), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (11) and Del Oro-Loomis (11).
Others on the list:
* Marin Catholic-Kentfield, Skyline-Oakland (10).
* Balboa-San Francisco, Folsom, St. Ignatius-San Francisco, Washington-San Francisco (9).
* Mission-San Francisco (8).
* Berkeley, Fort Bragg, Grant-Sacramento, Monte Vista-Danville, Winters (7).
* Campolindo-Moraga, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Placer-Auburn, Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond (6).
* Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, Bradshaw Christian-Sacramento, Colfax, Cordova-Rancho Cordova, Delta-Clarksburg, Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, Oakdale, St. Bernard’s-Eureka, Tomales (5).
Napa High NorCal-ranked in 1981, 1994
Napa High teams were ranked very high in polls during the 1981 and 1994 seasons by Cal-Hi Sports, which is putting together “Season Replays” reports at calhisports.com.
Napa, at 9-0-2, was among Northern California ranked teams in Week 11 of the 1981 season.
“We’ve chosen one season for three of the four decades in which we’ve been doing Cal-Hi Sports — 1981, 1994 and 2008,” the website reported on Nov. 28.
It’s a “week-by-week replay for three of the most exciting, unpredictable football seasons we’ve covered in our 40-plus years: 1981, 1994 and 2008,” CalHiSports.com said.
At 10-0-2, Napa was No. 9 in the state AAAA rankings — compiled by Cal-Hi Sports — during Week 12 of the 1981 season. The team was still on the list when it finished 10-1-2.
In 1994, Napa was listed among NorCal-ranked teams in weeks 12 and 13 of the 1994 season, at 12-0 and 13-0, calhisports.com reported.
Bowers presented with 2021 All-American Bowl jersey
Napa High senior tight end Brock Bowers, who was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team last year, was presented with his 2021 All-American Bowl jersey, 247sports.com reported on Nov. 25.
The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, was canceled, it was announced at twitter.com/AABonNBC on Oct. 21.
Bowers “was officially honored (Nov. 25) as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the eleventh episode of the Road to the Dome digital series,” it was reported by aab.nbcsports.com.
The episode was released on Nov. 25 on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, aab.nbcsports.com reported.
NBC will carry a two-hour special, “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day,” which honors the 100 All-Americans selected for the game, on Jan. 2, aab.nbcsports.com said.
NBC will televise the “All-American Dream,” a one-hour show about the All-American Bowl, on Dec. 6.
“It would have definitely been nice to play in the game. I always like to go against better competition, but it is still really cool to represent my town like that on a big stage,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bowers said in a report at 247sports.com.
Bowers, who has committed to the University of Georgia, caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns in nine games during the 2019 season for Napa.
“It would have been fun to play in the game and get the whole experience, but it was still cool getting my jersey and being selected. Representing the North Bay is big for me. I know there are a lot of guys from the East Bay selected, but it was big for me and the North Bay for this,” said Bowers, who also rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 22 carries last year for Napa.
Bowers is coming off a 2019 season in which he received several honors and has also been recognized as among the top players in the country. The honors:
* North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com.
* All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars, at sportstarsmag.com.
* Named to 2020 MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State team.
* Named to 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.
* Listed as a 4-star player by rivals.com and 247sports.com.
* Listed as one of the “Top 100 high school football players from the Class of 2021” in the player rankings from 247Sports, according to MaxPreps.com.
* Listed No. 12 in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state Class of 2021 player rankings.
* Listed No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as announced by SI All-American and si.com.
Gramlick gets playing time for UCLA
Lucas Gramlick, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for UCLA, has played for the Bruins in games against UC Berkeley on Nov. 15, Oregon on Nov. 21, and Arizona on Nov. 28.
UCLA beat Cal, 34-10, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Oregon beat UCLA, 38-35, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
UCLA beat Arizona, 27-10, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Gramlick is an American Canyon High graduate.
Napa’s Giguiere commits to University of San Diego
Napa High School tight end Jack Giguiere has committed to the University of San Diego, westcoastpreps.com reported in its Bay Area Recruiting Notebook on Nov. 22.
