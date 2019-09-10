At No. 11, Vintage High School (3-0 overall) leads a group of five Napa Valley teams that are each listed in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on Sept. 8.
American Canyon (3-0) is No. 23, St. Helena (3-0) is No. 39, Justin-Siena (3-0) is No. 41, and Napa (2-1) is No. 59.
Vintage in Prep2Prep rankings
Vintage is No. 12 in the Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, announced on Sept. 9.
“The Crushers passed their first big test of the season, holding off Acalanes to help erase memories of last year’s one-point loss to the Dons,” Prep2Prep.com reported.
American Canyon, Napa and St. Helena are among several teams that were also considered.
Vintage in SF Chronicle rankings
Vintage is No. 20 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle top 25 rankings, announced on Sept. 9.
Vintage recognized by Sport Stars Magazine
Vintage is not in the rankings, but Sport Stars Magazine recognized the Crushers as a “rising star” in its SportStars NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced on Sept. 9 at sportstarsmag.com.
Tremblay sees action for USC
Caleb Tremblay, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman for USC who is from Napa, was credited with a half sack that resulted in a four-yard loss as the Trojans beat Stanford on Saturday, 45-20, at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from American River College-Sacramento.
He was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League on defense as a junior and senior for Vintage.
He was named PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and All-National NorCal Conference as a sophomore defensive tackle at American River.
Sweeney starts for Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, started at safety for Northern Arizona on Saturday and made five total tackles (four solo stops, one assisted stop) in a 65-41 nonconference loss to Arizona in Tucson.
You have free articles remaining.
Sweeney is a 5-10, 170 redshirt sophomore.
Sweeney was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle-Concord.
Napa Valley players at JCs
Four Napa Valley players are listed on the roster for Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill:
Cesar Chowell, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound freshman running back who went to Napa High; John Vargas, a 6-3, 277 freshman offensive lineman who went to Napa High; Malik Davis, a 6-3, 350 sophomore offensive lineman who went to Vintage; and Axel Chowell, a 5-11, 180 sophomore wide receiver who went to Napa.
Lavar Seay, who went to American Canyon, is listed as a 6-2, 230 freshman linebacker at Butte College-Oroville.
Vaughn Johnson, Jr., who went to American Canyon, is listed as a 6-1, 195 defensive back for American River-Sacramento.
Chase LaRue, who went to Napa High, is listed as a 5-9, 194 freshman linebacker for College of the Siskiyous-Weed.
Butte is No. 5, American River is No. 7, Siskiyous is No. 17 and Santa Rosa Junior College is No. 22 in the California Community College football coaches’ preseason poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.
Butte is No. 5, American River is No. 8, and Siskiyous is No. 25 in the California Community College Sports Information Association preseason poll.
Shelton at Northwest Missouri State
Dominique Shelton is listed on the Northwest Missouri State University roster as a 5-11, 185 junior defensive back.
Shelton is a 2016 Justin-Siena graduate and a transfer from Mississippi Valley State. He had 32 total tackles, broke up 10 passes and forced a fumble in 11 games during the 2018 season at Mississippi Valley State.
Northwest Missouri State is an NCAA Division II school and plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Shelton was a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2015 All-Napa County team for Justin-Siena. He was named second-team defense as a defensive back on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team and was selected to the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro Team.
Shelton played cornerback on Justin-Siena’s 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team.
He played his freshman season at Santa Barbara City College.