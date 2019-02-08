Sport Stars Magazine named Ryan Partridge of Liberty High School-Brentwood as its Northern California Coach of the Year and Sione Vaki of Liberty as the NorCal Player of the Year for the 2018 season.
Liberty won the CIF State Division 1-A State Bowl game, 19-17 over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth.
Liberty went 13-1 overall.
Vaki caught 70 passes for 1,394 yards and 20 touchdowns. Vaki also had 97 tackles with four interceptions.
Kaiden Bennett of Folsom was named as the NorCal Offensive Player of the Year.
Henry To’oto’o of De La Salle-Concord was named as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Meraz, Cattolico step down
Carlos Meraz has stepped down as the head coach at Wood, according to a story in The Reporter in Vacaville.
Meraz has been Wood’s coach since 2010.
Joe Cattolico has stepped down as head coach at Sheldon-Sacramento, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Cattolico is also a former Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove head coach.
Del Oro’s championships vacated
The Del Oro-Loomis football program discovered an ineligible player played in its first playoff game, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section said. That game, and all subsequent games, have been ruled forfeits, the SJS said.
Del Oro’s Section and Northern California championships have been vacated, the SJS announced.
All-State honors
The 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports 2018 All-State Football Team features players from Sonoma County schools.
Named to the team:
* Quarterback/running back, Jackson Pavitt (Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa), Third Team Multi-Purpose, Juniors.
* Linebacker, Dino Kahaulelio (Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa), First Team Defense, Medium Schools.
* Linebacker, Elias Rantissi (Rancho Cotate, Rohnert Park), Second Team Defense, Medium Schools.
* Defensive line, Connor Barbato (Rancho Cotate, Rohnert Park), Third Team Defense, Medium Schools.
* Linebacker, Matt Carr (Montgomery, Santa Rosa), Third Team Defense, Medium Schools.
* Defensive back, Jake Woods (Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa), Third Team Defense, Medium Schools.
* Offensive line, Giovanni Antonini (St. Vincent de Paul, Petaluma), Second Team Offense, Small Schools.
* Running back, Drake Harbison (Middletown), Second Team Offense, Small Schools.