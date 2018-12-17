Chase La Rue, a two-way starter for Napa High School and the recipient of the Grizzlies’ team most valuable player award, has accepted an invitation to play in the California Senior Classic on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill.
It’s an all-star game presented by Jr. Prep Sports California, and will feature players from around the state. Jr. Prep Sports said the game is a tribute to the military.
La Rue started at running back and middle linebacker for Napa (0-10 overall, 0-6 Vine Valley Athletic League) and was named second-team All-VVAL and was selected as the Napa Valley Register’s Napa High Big Game XLVII MVP after scoring two first-half touchdowns in a 69-14 loss to Vintage at Memorial Stadium. La Rue scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter and caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Newton in the second quarter.
“We didn’t pull off a win, which is unfortunate. But I think we all fought hard,” said La Rue.
Practices for players in the California Senior Classic are scheduled to start on Wednesday. La Rue will wear his Napa High helmet and pads in the game.
Jr. Prep Sports California is a subdivision of its parent company, Jr. Prep Sports America, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to helping our young student-athletes achieve a higher education through athletics,” according to jrprepsportsca.com
“That’s the best feeling in the world for me, when I can put those pads on. It’s going to feel great,” said La Rue, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound senior.
“I’m just looking forward to the whole experience, that it’s just going to make me a better athlete. I hope that I can help my team, where ever they need me.”
Napa’s season ended in late October, but La Rue has kept in shape as a member of the Grizzlies’ wrestling team.
“I think I’m pretty prepared for it,” said La Rue. “I’ve been doing wrestling this whole time. When I’m wrestling, that’s usually when I’m in the best shape of my life, just because there is so much conditioning.”
He wants to continue with football in college and would like to be noticed by schools in the upcoming game.
“I’m super excited. It just gives me an opportunity to play again and hopefully be able to get seen by colleges,” he said. “It’s a huge opportunity that came up. I’m going to try my best and see what I can do.”
La Rue played defensive end for two games for Napa this past season.
“I can play a lot of positions on the field,” said La Rue, a two-year starter for Napa. “It all has to do with the love I have for the game.”
Vintage in the rankings
Vintage (10-3 overall), the Vine Valley Athletic League champion, is No. 16 in the www.maxpreps.com North Coast Section rankings, announced on Sunday.
Vintage went 2-1 in the NCS playoffs.
De La Salle-Concord (12-1) comes in at No.1 and is followed by No. 2 Liberty-Brentwood (13-1), No. 3 Pittsburg (7-4), No. 4 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (11-1), No. 5 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (9-2), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (9-4), No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (11-2), No. 8 Eureka (12-1), No. 9 Freedom-Oakley (9-4), No. 10 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (11-2), No. 11 Monte Vista-Danville (7-4), No. 12 California-San Ramon (8-4), No. 13 Campolindo-Moraga (10-3), No. 14 Antioch (7-4), and No. 15 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (10-4).