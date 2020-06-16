County Football Insider: Napa High's Bowers named as top-10 player in the state

“The California Interscholastic Federation believes education-based athletics and all co-curricular activities are essential to the physical, mental, and social well-being of students and realizes the impact and challenges that COVID-19 has caused for our member schools and education-based athletics. We continue to monitor the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education and State/Local County Health Departments and Agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts when they are planning when and how to reopen school this fall.”

Preseason state Top 25

St. John Bosco-Bellflower is No. 1 in the CalHiSports.com “Early, Maybe Preseason Top 25,” announced on June 14.

De La Salle-Concord, Pittsburg and Clayton Valley-Concord from the CIF North Coast Section are in the Top 25.

The list is “a rundown of those 25 teams we’d be inclined to go with as among the best in the state as of June 14,” CalHiSports.com reported.