County Football Insider: Napa star Hendrickson remembered by 49ers

Napa vintner Woodson a Hall of Fame finalist

Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played 18 seasons in the NFL and is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, has been named as one of 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced in a report on Jan. 5 at profootballhof.com.

This is Woodson’s first year of eligibility. A vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee determined the Modern-Era Player Finalists, which also includes John Lynch, a safety who played 15 seasons in the NFL and is currently the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager.

“The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets virtually January 19, 2021,” it was reported by the Hall of Fame at profootballhof.com. "The full committee will elect up to five Modern-Era Players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2021."

Woodson has ties to the Napa Valley. He is the owner of Twenty Four by Charles Woodson, a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon that is available direct to consumer, exclusively for its wine club members.