Viliami Schaumkel, a running back-linebacker for Vintage High School and the Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League, leads a group of seven Napa Valley players who are among the nominees for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team.
The updated nominations lists – which includes the CIF North Coast Section, Sac-Joaquin Section, Central Coast Section, Northern Section, San Francisco Section and Oakland Section – was announced by CalHiSports.com on Sunday.
Schaumkel is joined on the list by Vintage’s Luis Arroyo, an offensive lineman, and Colton Fisher, a defensive lineman.
Arroyo was selected as the VVAL Lineman of the Year.
Fisher was selected as the VVAL Defensive Player of the Year.
The Napa Valley is also represented by St. Helena’s Cody DiTomaso, a running back-linebacker, and Ivan Robledo, a running back; American Canyon’s Eddie Byrdsong, a running back; and Justin-Siena’s Barrett Donohoe, a quarterback.
Top state awards
Cal-Hi Sports announced its top state individual player awards.
* Bru McCoy, a wide receiver from Mater Dei-Santa Ana, is Mr. Football State Player of the Year.
McCoy caught 78 passes for 1,428 yards with 18 touchdowns.
For his career, McCoy had 152 receptions for 2,605 yards and 34 TDs.
* D.J. Uigalelei of St. John Bosco-Bellflower is the State Junior of the Year.
* Troy Franklin of Menlo-Atherton is the State Sophomore of the Year.
* Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale is the State Medium Schools Player of the Year.
* Alex Aguilar of Shafter is the State Small Schools Player of the Year.
* Henry To’oto’o of De La Salle-Concord is the State Defensive Player of the Year.