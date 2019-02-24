Ivan Robledo, a running back/linebacker for St. Helena High School who had 800 yards rushing and scored 12 touchdowns in just four games during the 2018 season, was named to the state freshman football honor roll by CalHiSports.com, it was announced on Feb. 20.
Robledo was elevated from the junior varsity to St. Helena’s varsity team late in the regular season. He averaged 9.09 yards per carry and was named as the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team and was selected as the Freshman of the Year in the North Coast Section by Prep2Prep.com.
Robledo is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.
He played in two North Central League I games and two CIF North Coast Section Division 5 playoff games.
Robledo ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in St. Helena’s 49-29 win over Cloverdale.
He had 183 yards rushing on 25 attempts and scored four TDs in the Saints’ 40-30 win over Lower Lake.
In a 48-22 playoff win over Hoopa Valley, Robledo rushed for 234 yards on 24 carries and scored three TDs.
He ran for 180 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown in a 49-28 season-ending loss to Salesian-Richmond in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“This isn’t an all-state football team, but here’s a look at some of the most impressive ninth grade players who were on varsity rosters all season that were collected by us in our research for this year’s various all-state teams,” Mark Tennis, the co-founder and publisher of CalHiSports.com, wrote.
The team also includes:
* Kendall Allen, a 5-10, 160 wide receiver from Vacaville Christian. Allen caught 42 passes for 992 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
* Dominic Spivey, a 6-0, 195 linebacker for Benicia. Spivey had more than 100 tackles.
Anderson takes over at Wood
Kirk Anderson, a 1998 Napa High graduate who played and coached for the Grizzlies, was recently named as the head coach at Wood, according to The Reporter in Vacaville.
Anderson, the defensive backs coach for the Wildcats last year, takes over for Carlos Meraz, who stepped down as head coach after leading the program since 2010.
Anderson re-joined Napa’s staff in 2014, coaching Napa’s receivers and also running the scout team. He took over as defensive coordinator in 2016.
Anderson played quarterback for Napa, Butte College-Oroville and the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. At Napa, he was honorable mention All-Monticello Empire League, the team MVP and a captain.
Anderson was an assistant at Napa from 2002-2006 and was also an assistant at Burbank-Sacramento, Rio Americano-Sacramento and Bella Vista-Fair Oaks.
He was head coach at Mira Loma-Sacramento for two years.
Anderson threw for 1,576 yards with 22 touchdown passes, leading the University of Mary to a No. 3 ranking in the country at one point and into the national NAIA playoffs during the 2000 season.
He played one year in the National Indoor Football League, then went into coaching. He returned to California and graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in kinesiology.