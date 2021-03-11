County Football Insider: Vintage No. 18 in Bay poll, 20th in NorCal

Vintage High School is ranked in two polls to start the 2021 spring season.

Vintage, the 2018 and 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League champion, is No. 18 in the Bay Area Preseason Power Rankings, announced on March 18 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.

The Crushers are No. 20 in the SportStars NorCal Football Rankings, announced on March 9 by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.

Vintage went 10-3 during the 2018 season. The Crushers were 2-1 in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs, with wins over James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and Antioch in double-overtime, 24-21, and a loss in the semifinals to San Ramon Valley-Danville, 14-3.

Vintage went 10-2 during the 2019 season. The Crushers were 1-1 in the NCS playoffs, beating Redwood-Larkspur, 25-0, and losing in the second round to Campolindo-Moraga, 28-21.

“Vintage’s only two losses came by one possession in 2019,” westcoastpreps.com reported.

In ranking Vintage in its Spring 2021 Preseason Top 20, sportstarsmag.com reported: “We had plenty of programs we liked for this last spot, but the Crushers’ returning nucleus appealed to us the most.”

