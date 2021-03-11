County Football Insider: Vintage No. 18 in Bay poll, 20th in NorCal

Vintage High School is ranked in two polls to start the 2021 spring season.
Vintage, the 2018 and 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League champion, is No. 18 in the Bay Area Preseason Power Rankings, announced on March 18 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.
The Crushers are No. 20 in the SportStars NorCal Football Rankings, announced on March 9 by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.
Vintage went 10-3 during the 2018 season. The Crushers were 2-1 in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs, with wins over James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and Antioch in double-overtime, 24-21, and a loss in the semifinals to San Ramon Valley-Danville, 14-3.
Vintage went 10-2 during the 2019 season. The Crushers were 1-1 in the NCS playoffs, beating Redwood-Larkspur, 25-0, and losing in the second round to Campolindo-Moraga, 28-21.
“Vintage’s only two losses came by one possession in 2019,” westcoastpreps.com reported.
In ranking Vintage in its Spring 2021 Preseason Top 20, sportstarsmag.com reported: “We had plenty of programs we liked for this last spot, but the Crushers’ returning nucleus appealed to us the most.”
Justin-Siena QB listed in rankings
Hudson Beers, a senior at Justin-Siena, has been recognized in a report by West Coast Preps as among the “top 10 quarterbacks in the region ahead of the season.”
West Coast Preps has Beers at No. 3 in its Bay Area Preseason Quarterback Rankings.
In a report at westcoastpreps.com on March 4, West Coast Preps said:
“The stellar play from Beers was a big reason why Justin-Siena found its way to the North Coast Section Division VI semifinals a year ago.
“Beers had one of the top seasons in all of California, with his 2,942 yards ranking 44th in the state and fourth in the section, according to statistics available on MaxPreps, while being the most among returning NCS players. His 30 touchdown strikes were No. 6 in the section and are the second-most among returning players.”
Also on the list, compiled by West Coast Preps:
* No. 1, Dorian Hale, De La Salle-Concord, senior.
* No. 2, Eli Brickhandler, Pittsburg, senior.
* No. 4, Brady Huchingson, Acalanes-Lafayette, senior.
* No. 5, Caleb Ojeda, Live Oak-Morgan Hill, senior.
* No. 6, Nick Bandanza, Branham-San Jose, senior.
* No. 7, Dominique Lampkin, Serra-San Mateo, junior.
* No. 8, Matt MacLeod, Menlo-Atherton, junior.
* No. 9, Michael Ingrassia, Marin Catholic-Kentfield, junior.
* No. 10, Jack Quigley-San Ramon Valley-Danville, junior.
Napa Valley players on ‘Watch Lists’
Hudson Beers, a senior quarterback for Justin-Siena, and Ivan Robledo, a junior running back for St. Helena, were named to the All-State Medium/Small Watch Lists by CalHiSports in a report on March 5 at calhisports.com.
Beers is on the Medium Schools All-State Player Watch List Offense.
Robledo is on the Small Schools All-State Player Watch List Offense.
“These are not enrollment-based, but more on which section playoff divisions each school participated in for the 2019 season,” calhisports.com reported.
Beers was named as the Newcomer of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in 2019. Beers completed 60.1 percent of his passes.
Beers was also named first-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League.
St. Helena will not be playing a spring schedule as the Coastal Mountain Conference canceled the season in February.
Robledo led the North Coast Section with 2,132 yards rushing during the 2019 season and scored 33 touchdowns.
He was selected to second-team offense on the 2019 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools team.
He was chosen first-team All-North Central League I and was among the finalists for Player of the Year honors on the 2019 All-Napa County team, as selected by the Napa Valley Register.
Barnes at College of the Siskiyous
Justin Barnes is listed as a freshman long snapper on the College of the Siskiyous-Weed roster.
Barnes is from Napa and went to Napa High.
Siskiyous opened its spring season on March 6 by beating Shasta College-Redding, 19-16.
