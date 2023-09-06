The annual Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville can’t promise every year it will have the 78-degree weather it had Saturday, but high school cross country runners enjoyed every bit of it.

“The weather was perfect for running, so athletes were excited about that,” Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo said of the meet with three-mile varsity races and two-mile races for younger levels. “The ‘Little Sister’ and ‘Big Momma’ hills packed their usual punch, but the athletes were ready to take them on. We had 26 athletes set new personal records for the course. Six of our athletes finished in the top 40 in their races and received medals.”

In the varsity boys competition, Napa High finished 11th out of 17 teams, Vintage 13th, and American Canyon 17th.

Napa High sophomore Jack Moore led all Napa Valley runners with a 52nd-place time out of 140 runners of 17 minutes, 35.8 seconds. Also in the scoring five for the Grizzlies were junior Isaiah Rojas (67th in 18:20.5), sophomore Walter Heiser (85th in 19:17.6), senior Finn McGrath (86th in 19:20.2) and sophomore Victor Hoskins (92nd in 19:23.4). The Grizzlies also had Ryan Butler (19:58.0), Jean-Luc Pijanowski (19:59.0), Seth Koehler (20:14.2) and Thomas Rist (22:29.1).

Vintage had just enough scoring runners in juniors Valentin Arango (57th in 17:41.5), Jack Heffner (71st in 18:37.1) and Grayson Frye (72nd in 18:46.0), sophomore Brody Cullinane (100th in 20:05.9 and junior Xavier Garcia (120th in 21:39.3).

Running for American Canyon were senior Brandon Ibe (116th in 21:33.1), juniors Jaden Tonsager (21:45.4) and Preston Leslie (21:54.9), senior Jeremiah Johnson ( 22:06.3) and junior Mason Brito (22:50.4) in the scoring five. The Wolves also had Jaron Tomaneng (24:40.8) and Larence Vinoya (28:31.6).

Napa High also had the top varsity girls finisher from the Napa Valley, as senior Maya Aaen placed 37th out of 97 runners in 22:23.5. The Grizzlies’ only other runner was senior Sonya Mitchell (63rd in 25:12.7).

Vintage’s top five were sophomore Kendall Bawden (38th in 22:25.1), senior Naomi Tessier (44th in 23:05.5), junior Eliza Chapin (47th in 23:24.7) and sophomore Ivy Alexander (48th in 23:24.7). Rounding out the Crushers were Dayana Hernandez (25:12.9) and Sophie Nassiri (77th in 26:12.7).

In the scoring group for American Canyon were sophomore Maya Ugarte (67th in 25:19.4), freshman Saniya Chandy (25:19.8), senior Emma Piazza (25:32.2), sophomore Zoe Sangalang (27:24.9) and senior Cassidy McCamish (27:29.0). The rest of the Wolves were Breanna Dayrit (27:34.0), Ellaine Fuerte (27:49.1) and Arlana Cabusca (28:02.8).

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, Sonoma Valley 0

The Braves won their 60th consecutive Vine Valley Athletic League match in their 2023 league opener Tuesday in Sonoma, improving to 1-1 overall.

At first through fourth singles, respectively, it was Bryn Hogan over Solana Staes, 6-1, 6-2, Naveena Jackson over Alegria Silvi, 6-0, 6-0, Michaela Pucci over Riley Hartnett, 6-1, 6-0, and June Kelly over Violet Cowles, 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (10-4).

In doubles action, Tatum Newell and Carina Dunbar beat Stella Sickert and Thinley Sherpa, 6-1, 6-0, Giulia Baldini and Olivia Mazzucco shut out Tessa Gude and Isabel Pedersen, 6-0, 6-0, and Lydia Heil and Anna Tompkins beat Maya Garcia and Jennifer Ponce, 6-1, 6-1.

Varsity Volleyball

Justin-Siena starts 1-0 in VVAL

The Braves started VVAL play with a 3-0 sweep at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night after opening their season with a third-place finish in a tournament hosted by head coach Gabrielle Cole’s alma mater, Deer Valley High in Antioch.

“The team entered league competition with momentum and confidence,” Cole said of the Braves (8-2 overall).

At the tournament, Justin-Siena defeated Granada, Las Lomas, Antioch and Albany.

“The preseason served as a valuable learning experience,” Cole said. “Game after game, the players honed their skills, built cohesion, and discovered how to maximize their potential on the court.”

In their 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 win at Sonoma Valley, the Braves demonstrated their newfound prowess with a team hitting percentage of .331. Key contributors included Anna Hanson, who led with 12 Kills, and Addy McDevitt, who added eight kills. The team also excelled in the service department, tallying 17 service aces with eight apiece coming from Lauren Keller and Ranessa Rualo. Reagan Brumfield contributed 10 digs.

The Braves will host Napa High at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Vintage improves to 4-4

After a 3-4 preseason against tough competition, the Crushers swept visiting Petaluma 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 in their VVAL opener Tuesday night before visiting defending champion American Canyon on Wednesday night.

Their preseason leaders were Chloe Barrett (10 blocks, 45 kills, seven aces), Cienna Alvarez (67 kills, 67 digs, three blocks, nine aces), Grace Geitner (53 kills, 13 blocks), Olivia Weis (14 aces, 23 kills, five blocks, 64 digs, 82 assists), Melanie McPhee (15 aces, 92 assists, 38 digs), Audrey Jonas (75 digs, 20 assists, 10 aces) and Kate Gonzalez (eight aces, seven blocks, 24 digs, 27 kills).

JV Volleyball

Vintage wraps up preseason

Ariel Winkler led the Crushers with 20 digs as they fell to Vanden 25-15, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23 and Castro Valley 25-14, 24-26, 15-11 in preseason matches. Natalee Yoder and Ariel Winkler each had 10 aces, Kendall McLean 27 assists, and Charlie Siemsen 17 kills and 11 blocks for Vintage, which went on to beat visiting Petaluma in three sets in its VVAL opener Tuesday night.

JV Boys Cross Country

Aaen leads area at meet

Napa High had the fastest Napa Valley runner in the two-mile race at the Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville on Saturday, as sophomore Camden Aaen was 26th out of 164 runners in 13:12.5. The Grizzlies also had Aaron Calderon (18:03.2) and Dominic Walsh (18:24.1) in the race.

Vintage’s five-runner contingent featured Casey Title (84th in 15:18.4), Soren Deyoung (17:31.3), Ethan Lewis (18:27.4), Ali Shatnawi (18:45.0) and Aiden Rice (19:20.3).

Running for Justin-Siena were Gabriel Escareno (15:18.4), Shane Green (15:33.6), Kaleb McDonald (15:49.3) and Alan McLaughlin (17:51.3).

American Canyon’s contingent had Matthew Schmaling (94th in 15:39.7), Ryland Reyes (15:47.2), Taran Dhaliwal (16:36.9), Dylan Piazza (16:56.4), William Timpano (17:16.2) and Aidan Quiatchon (17:55.5).

JV Girls Cross Country

Ceja Delgado leads Valley at meet

Napa High freshman Itzel Ceja Delgado placed seventh out of 80 runners in 16:27.2 to place seventh in the two-mile race at the Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville on Saturday, leading all Napa Valley runners.

Also competing for the Grizzlies were Mila Cornell (46th in 19:36.2), Olivia Palomar (21:30.5) and Isamar Alcazar (22:39.5).

Parker Stephens was 29th in 18:06.0 to lead Justin-Siena’s eight entrants. The others were Quinn Edie (32nd in 18:08.5), Paige Helms (37th in 18:41.8), Kiran Porembski (19:27.9), Maddie Lynch (19:36.6), Leah Perez-Nunez (19:40.3), Samantha Carey (19:59.4) and Miranda Frias (20:02.6).

Vintage’s Aina Akaboshi (19:51.0) and American Canyon’s Ciarra Manibusan (21:23.3), Laisha Hernandez (23:10.4) and Carina Galeotti (23:18.5) rounded out the area entrants.

Frosh-Soph Girls Cross Country

Waite leads area at meet

Vintage’s Skylar Waite led the Napa Valley with a 13th-place time of 15:26.5 out of 144 runners in the two-mile race at the Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville on Saturday.

The Crushers also had Helen Heffner (17:15.0), Cora Balaguy (20:01.2) and Izel Torres (16:10.4).

Running for Napa High were Tania Navarrete (59th in 17:45.5), Jasmine Munoz (18:39.3) and Jessica Chavez (28:38.3).

Frosh-Soph Boys Cross Country

Borrayo leads Valley at meet

Vintage’s Angel Borrayo led the area with a 29th-place time of 13:03.7 out of 165 runners in the two-mile race at the Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville on Saturday.

Also competing for the Crushers were Teddy Eichner (30th in 13:03.9), Anthony Willmert (13:29.6), Hudson Fishleder (15:02.5) and Dylan Tenbrook (15:39.6).

Napa High’s entrants were Dagon Mizuno (15:13.7), Django Bergman (15:53.6) and Adanabimael Solis (20:11.7).

Freshman Volleyball

Vintage finishes preseason

Audrey Teeters had 19 kills and nine aces to lead the Crushers before they opened VVAL play against Petaluma on Tuesday night. Danielle D’Adamo had six digs and seven aces, Maxine Wilson 16 assists and 14 aces, and Reagan Phipps 16 assists.

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 1

The Braves won their VVAL opener in Sonoma on Tuesday night, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. They were behind 20-10 in the second set before fighting back to tie it 22-22 before succumbing. But they jumped out to an early lead in the third set and never looked back.

Justin-Siena (3-3 overall) finished with 16 aces, 45 digs and 20 kills as a team.

“I was tremendously proud of our effort and performance,” Justin-Siena head coach Matt De Fina said. “Our girls played tough, showed grit, and made many scrappy, clutch plays. As a team, they served an astonishing 98.4% — 62 for 63 serving total for the entire match. That service performance alone was amazing to me.”

Jianna Robledo was 19 for 19 serving with six aces and 10 digs, Isabel Bowden was 12 for 12 serving with four aces and three digs, Cadence Pepper was 5 for 5 serving with two aces, four kills and two digs, and Emmy Sinclair was 6 for 6 serving with one ace, four kills and one dig.

Freshman Boys Cross Country

Cortes leads area at meet

Napa High’s Giancarlo Cortes led the area with an 18th-place time of 13:22.8 out of 98 runners in the two-mile race at the Lagoon Valley Invitational in Vacaville on Saturday.

The Grizzlies also had Zachary Batto-Ward (26th in 13:32.4), Emmanuel Benitez (15:54.2) and Grayson Perry (20:51.9).

Competing for Vintage were Joshua Bullard (34th in 13:49.0) and Justin Tessier (15:50.7).

