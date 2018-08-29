If you watch Cody DiTomaso run the football for St. Helena, you might think he’s been playing varsity ball for years. He’s strong and athletic, shaking off and breaking away from defenders with ease.
If you look at his numbers, you might think the same. Through the Saints' two games this season, he leads the team with 358 rushing yards and has scored four touchdowns.
But if you think the 5-foot-10, 175-pound St. Helena running back is a seasoned varsity veteran, you’d be mistaken.
DiTomaso, only a junior, is putting up staggering numbers for the 2-0 Saints to start the season. He is a primary reason why St. Helena is the only undefeated team in the Napa Valley. In his first year on varsity, he’s emerging as one of St. Helena’s most potent and dangerous offensive players this season.
“I was nervous at first, of course starting on varsity my first year on varsity, and I just really wanted to not let my team down because they had high expectations for me, doing somewhat well on JV,” DiTomaso said after practice on Tuesday. “I’ve been working hard and it’s been paying out pretty good.”
While nerves might be an expected part of the game for a newcomer, DiTomaso has done a great job hiding his. In his first game on varsity two weeks ago against Arcata, he ran 24 times for a team-high 128 yards with one touchdown. In his second game, just last Saturday against Drake, he ran 27 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
It was reminiscent of DiTomaso’s time on junior varsity the past two seasons. As a sophomore last year, DiTomaso ran for 1,304 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in only eight games. He finished the season with a team-high 1,454 total yards, over 1,000 more than the next closest player.
Even still, earning a varsity starting job as a junior is difficult. Luckily for DiTomaso, the running back position for the Saints was there for the taking following the graduation of the core group of backs who shared duties at that position last year. DiTomaso saw the opening, came in and took the highly-coveted position. While he and sophomore George Cutting have shared reps this year, DiTomaso has gotten the majority of them so far.
“I somewhat expected it and somewhat didn’t just because last year’s running backs were graduating, so that kind of opened up that spot,” DiTomaso said. “It was a big motivation factor, for sure.”
To prepare for varsity ball, DiTomaso worked out every day, either at home, with the team or with the St. Helena High strength and conditioning program known as Strength Speed Training, or SST for short. The training worked; DiTomaso said he put on 15 pounds over the summer.
Aside from his speed and poise, DiTomaso won the starting job because of his understanding of how St. Helena plays. Head coach Brandon Farrell said that because of his success on JV, DiTomaso recognizes that what made him good then will continue to make him better now.
“He understands that it’s not all revolving around him,” Farrell said. “There’s a process and there’s a lot that has to happen for all of us to be successful and there’s 10, 11 guys each play that have to do it, that have to perform, for him to be successful and they have to perform for all of us to be successful. I think he epitomizes that because he really has taken up one of those roles about understanding how everyone fits in.”
Talking to DiTomaso, he clearly understands that he’s only as good as his teammates around him. Of his blockers on the offensive line, he said, “they’re the entire reason of my success. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
He gave his offensive line all the credit for his 230-yard, three-touchdown game against Drake last week.
“Some of it was confidence, some of it was that I was just feeling good but our line was just really good and opened up some holes big enough for me to get through,” he said.
Like any player, not just first-year varsity players, there is always room for growth, and DiTomaso is no different. He said he wants to work on staying lower through drives – like his favorite player Frank Gore, who he said inspired him to wear No. 21 – as well as getting in better shape. He’s already accumulated over 50 carries through two games this season and those reps only figure to jump as the Saints face better competition.
“He’s explosive, and I think he can get better,” said Farrell. “He comes downhill really well and he’s got a motor. He’s falling forward; that makes big difference. His lean is good.
“But all of those things — to be honest, when you watch film, he would tell you – can get better too. He’s like any junior, only played two varsity football games, so there’s a long way to go with him.”