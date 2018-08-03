Adrienne Dominguez, American Canyon
senior
The county’s best female wrestler as well as a water polo standout, she is a finalist for this award for the second year in a row. She went 2-2 at the last two state meets in wrestling, which she will continue to compete in for the NCAA Division II program at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
Lizzie Hansen,
Justin-Siena senior
She who signed with NCAA Division II UC San Diego for water polo, after playing for the Davis Water Polo Club and leading Justin-Siena to the Marin County Athletic League title. She was the Braves’ second-leading scorer with 63 goals last fall, averaging 4.2 per game. She scored 100 goals as a junior.
Megan Kuehl, Vintage senior
She will walk on to the Chico State track and field team after reaching the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet in the pole vault and discus, and helping the basketball team win its first Monticello Empire League title in 33 years and reach the section playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.
Becca Reynolds,
Justin-Siena senior
She who signed with NCAA Division I UC Davis for water polo, in the town where she played club water polo, after leading the Braves to the Marin County Athletic League title. She scored a team-high 80 goals last fall after scoring a school-record 149 goals as a junior, leading the North Coast Section.
Gilda Rojas,
Calistoga senior
She helped the Wildcats make the playoffs in all three of her sports. She made the all-league second team in soccer. In basketball, she helped win a school-record 19 games and became only the third-ever Wildcat to surpass 1,000 career points. She made the all-league first team in basketball and softball.