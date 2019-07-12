Alyssa Andrews, Vintage senior
After leading the Crushers to their first Monticello Empire League title in 33 seasons and first playoff berth in 11 years as a junior, she helped them win the Vine Valley Athletic League crown this year while setting Vintage scoring records for points in a season (428) and career (1,349), and was named All-County Player of the Year. This all came after she played her third season of varsity volleyball in the fall, helping the Crushers finish second in the VVAL after fourth- and second-place finishes in the MEL.
Mary Deeik, Vintage sophomore
After reaching the cross country state meet, starting on the varsity soccer team and qualifying for the track and field section meet as a freshman, she did it all again. In November, leading the Vintage girls to their first-ever state meet as a team, Deeik placed 25th out of 203 Division II girls in 18:28.7. Over the winter, she scored four goals to help the soccer team triple its win total of the year before. In the spring, she finished 12th at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions in the 3200 meters in 11:19.57.
Harper McLain, St. Helena sophomore
She capped her first season of track and field with a seventh-place finish at the state meet in the 3200 meters. She’s only the second girl from St. Helena to reach the state meet, and first Saint since Brian Cole in 2007. Her personal-best time of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds was the sixth-fastest ever by a girl in Redwood Empire history, improving on her own school record. She also owns the school records in the girls 1600 and 800.
Caitlyn Newburn, Napa freshman
The 2019 Napa County Player of the Year had committed to UCLA before seeing her first high school pitch. Unfazed by expectations, the catcher smacked 11 home runs and amassed 33 RBIs while notching a .759 on-base and 2.145 on-base-plus-slugging percentages from the leadoff spot. She finished the season ranked No. 18 prospect in the nation for the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball after helping lead her team to the Vine Valley Athletic League title and the second round of the NCS playoffs.
Julia Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena senior
The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was named All-Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year for the third year in a row after leading the Braves to the Vine Valley Athletic League title with an 11-1 record, and to the North Coast Section Division 4 semifinals and Division 3 Northern California playoffs. Headed to Santa Clara University on a Division I athletic scholarship, her 563 kills ranked her No. 1 in the NCS, ninth in California, and 90th in the country.