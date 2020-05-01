Football: Dynamic Justin-Siena playmaker Miles Williams commits to Marshall as preferred walk-on

The opportunity to do so has been a dream of his since he was a kid, he said. The pull of that dream only grew stronger as he started to garner recognition throughout his stellar senior campaign. He said he was inspired by the younger kids who lauded him after games or who approached him in public to let him know they looked up to him.

“It became not just playing for myself but also for playing for the people that enjoyed watching me as well,” he said.

While his passion and belief have been there throughout his career, he still needed to get the attention of college programs if he wanted to continue playing at the next level. His senior season took care of that. He said he received his first offers in January from small schools in the Midwest. Bigger schools followed, such Western Oregon, Sacramento State and Cal Poly.

All-Star success, coaches helped

Much of this newfound attention for Williams was the product of a combination of standout all-star game performances and the Justin-Siena coaching staff reaching out to college coaches.