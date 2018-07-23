Paul Schreiner has great memories of growing up in Napa and playing sports with his friends.
“I don’t know when or how it happened, but as far back as I can remember, football was my favorite,” he said.
Schreiner’s introduction to football began when he played for the Chargers, a Pop Warner team in Napa. In his third and final season with the team, the Chargers went undefeated.
He played his ninth-grade year for Redwood Junior High School, a team coached by Mike Hull and Tim Mulligan.
From there, Schreiner went to Vintage High School and played fullback all three years in the Crushers’ triple-option offense.
“He was as good of a fullback as we ever had in that system,” said Les Franco, who was Vintage’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1972-78. “He made us coaches look good. He was a big kid for high school, even in those days. As the lead guy on our power-I or in the option, he was tough to stop.”
Schreiner, a 1978 graduate, was named to Vintage’s “Team of the Decade” in recognition of two outstanding seasons of varsity football, during which he had 2,082 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Monticello Empire League selection in both 1976 and ’77. He was named to All-Napa County teams both years and was the MEL Back of the Year in 1977.
“When he came out on the field, he was ready to practice,” Franco said Monday. “You didn’t have to wind him up or tone him down at all. He was consistent from practice to practice, from Friday night to Friday night. He was the same guy you saw at Monday’s practice as you saw on Friday night. That kind of consistency is rare.”
Schreiner will be inducted into the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
This year’s eight-member class, chosen by a selection committee, was announced by Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame’s board of directors and the Crushers’ Athletic Director.
The selection committee reviews the submitted nominations and makes its recommendations to the board of directors. The board approves the recommendation. The Hall of Fame is now in its sixth year.
The newest class also consists of:
- Jon Conner (1976 graduate), football.
- Justin Dragoo (1990 graduate), football, basketball, track and field.
- Steve McConnell (1973 graduate), football, basketball, golf.
- Judy Shaffer (1976 graduate), volleyball, basketball.
- Mary Sherwood-MacDonald (1978 graduate), volleyball, swimming.
- Lonnie Spann, Jr. (1975 graduate), football, track and field.
- Pete Zopfi (1975 graduate), soccer, track and field.
The mission of the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of individual athletes, coaches and/or special individuals who have contributed to the development, success, tradition and integrity of VHS athletics, said a press release.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
“I feel very honored and humbled to be selected,” Schreiner, 57, said Friday. “It’s like, ‘OK, they haven’t forgotten about me,’ and so I appreciate that.”
Vintage High years
As a junior, Schreiner rushed for 795 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, helping Vintage (8-1-1) to a second-place finish in the MEL.
As a senior, he rushed for 1,287 yards and scored 21 TDs as the Crushers (10-2-1) won the MEL title and lost to Cordova-Rancho Cordova in the 1977 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title game, 28-0.
For his career, Schreiner averaged 6.3 yards per carry and had 2,251 yards in total offense.
“Paul’s demeanor was well channeled on the football field,” said Franco. “Paul was a great lead blocker, too. If Paul is the first guy going in there, defenses had to contend with him first before they had to take on our tailbacks or our quarterback.”
At Vintage, Schreiner played with Craig Landis, Mike Zuniga and Vince Buccellato.
“That was part of the motivation; you’ve got these great coaches and these great athletes, and you know that they’re counting on you, and you don’t want to let them down,” said Schreiner. “That was a motivating factor.”
“My teammates were just willing to work hard … good athletes, great attitudes. All of those people I think made me perform to a higher level.”
Schreiner has positive memories from his days playing football at Vintage, a program led by head coach Burl Autry.
“It was just a good, awesome experience,” he said. “Burl Autry was just a really great head coach. He had a way of making you feel good about yourself, but if you did something wrong, he wasn’t afraid to let you know about it. Coach Autry was very organized and made sure we had everything we needed to be successful.”
Schreiner was also on the track and field team and as a senior threw the shot put 59-11 ½ and qualified for the CIF State Meet.
UOP years
Schreiner played four years of college football at University of the Pacific in Stockton on a scholarship.
He played fullback his first two years, then moved to tight end due to what he said was a lack of depth at the position. He also played on special teams.
“There were a lot of good coaches and some good players who came through there,” he said. “It felt strange at first to line up on the line of scrimmage instead of in the backfield. I was a good blocker and receiver, so I did well at my new position.”
Schreiner was named first-team tight end as a senior in 1981 on the All-Pacific Coast Athletic Association team. He missed only one game in four years.
He caught nine passes in a game against Colorado State as a freshman.
He caught a touchdown pass as a senior in a game against South Carolina.
High school teacher
Schreiner graduated in 1982 from UOP with a degree in sociology and got his state teaching credential from Sacramento State.
He has been a teacher for 31 years and is on the staff at Tokay High-Lodi as a world history and world geography teacher.
He is a former assistant football and track coach at Bear Creek-Stockton and Tokay.
Schreiner and his wife, Suzanne, a 1978 Napa High graduate who works as a substitute teacher, live in Lodi. They have three sons: Kevin (29), Logan (27), and Bryson (23).
“I’m just so incredibly proud of him,” Suzanne said of her husband. “He’s very humble. He’s a very considerate person and generous person.”