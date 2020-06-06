Football: Justin-Siena's Anitoni follows in brother's footsteps, signs with Division 3 Saints John's

“The coaches there are kind of like the ones at Justin, they’re like mentors, personal mentors who you can go to for anything,” he said. “That’s what my brother liked, that and the friends he made. It has a family-feel over there and he really liked that, and that’s what I’m going for when it comes to colleges.”

Solomone starred in several positions during his time with the Braves but will be playing receiver for the Johnnies. While he earned himself a spot on varsity as a sophomore because of his prowess as a running back, he developed into an all-league receiver and the best kick returner in the program. He returned four kicks for touchdowns in his last two years at Justin and had numerous other close calls.

He also racked up 79 receptions for 1,544 yards with 16 touchdowns during those same two years as a receiver.

“That’s where he likes to be,” said Justin-Siena football head coach Brandon LaRocco. “He came to us as a running back and we had to talk him into playing receiver as a sophomore but with the way we throw the ball we need athletes not just in the backfield. We need playmakers out in space and he’s been that guy for us the last three years.”