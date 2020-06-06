Football: Justin-Siena's Anitoni follows in brother's footsteps, signs with Division 3 Saints John's

The first year that Solomone Anitoni played football, the coaches of his youth team placed the future all-league wide receiver/ defensive back/kick returner up front on the line, unaware of the natural speed and agility the third grader already possessed.
Anitoni rarely touched the ball that first year and grew frustrated, knowing that he was capable of doing more for his team. He just wanted the chance to show it.
“The next year my dad said ‘You need to put yourself out there.’ He said ‘I know you can run so you got to put yourself out there,’” Anitoni recalled recently. “First practice in my second year playing football I told my coach I wanted to play running back and he said ‘Ok, we’ll put you in a game.’ The next game I didn’t touch the football until the second half and I ended up scoring four touchdowns.
“That’s when I knew, yeah, this sport was meant for me.”
Anitoni just got better and better as he grinded away in the sport that quickly became his newfound passion. His path eventually led him to Justin-Siena where he went on to be a key member of the Braves varsity squad for three seasons, earning multiple all-league and all-county accolades along the way. He guaranteed that his time in the sport will continue past high school when he committed to the NCAA Division 3 powerhouse program at Saint John’s University in Minnesota last week.
It’s the same school that his brother, Naufahu, played at for four seasons before graduating in 2018.
“I remember coach Dumo (recruiting coordinator Damien Dumonceaux) was like ‘I remember when your brother signed and I laid eyes on you and I remember I would be keeping an eye on you for a while,’” the younger Anitoni said last week after announcing his decision.
Naufahu Anitoni also graduated from Justin-Siena, in 2015, and was primarily a punter during his time with the Johnnies. He still lives around the campus of Saint John’s, which is less than 75 miles northwest from Minneapolis.
“It’s honestly a blessing,” Naufahu Anitoni told the Register last week about his younger brother following in his footsteps. “I just think about the opportunities that were given to us and I’m glad that he kind of followed the same guidelines that I followed when I was looking for colleges and the idea that he stuck to what he loves and he kept trying his hardest. I’m proud of that. He stuck to who he was and he wasn’t trying to change any part of that and was able to make the most of his chances.”
Solomone said the experience his older brother had was a primary reason he decided to commit to Saint John’s, the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division 3 football. The small-student body size – a little over 1,600 – gives the campus an intimate feel to it, which was something Solomone prioritized when he was picking a college.
“The coaches there are kind of like the ones at Justin, they’re like mentors, personal mentors who you can go to for anything,” he said. “That’s what my brother liked, that and the friends he made. It has a family-feel over there and he really liked that, and that’s what I’m going for when it comes to colleges.”
Solomone starred in several positions during his time with the Braves but will be playing receiver for the Johnnies. While he earned himself a spot on varsity as a sophomore because of his prowess as a running back, he developed into an all-league receiver and the best kick returner in the program. He returned four kicks for touchdowns in his last two years at Justin and had numerous other close calls.
He also racked up 79 receptions for 1,544 yards with 16 touchdowns during those same two years as a receiver.
“That’s where he likes to be,” said Justin-Siena football head coach Brandon LaRocco. “He came to us as a running back and we had to talk him into playing receiver as a sophomore but with the way we throw the ball we need athletes not just in the backfield. We need playmakers out in space and he’s been that guy for us the last three years.”
LaRocco added that Solomone also stepped up on defense as a strong safety for the Braves this past fall. Primarily an offensive weapon, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior snagged three picks, tied for the team-high, and recovered a fumble for a score.
“His senior year, the big development was his ability to play defense,” LaRocco said. “He was one of our best defensive players. It’s not often you can find a guy you can run with all wide receivers and take on guards and set the edge in the run game. That’s a unique combination for a football player. That’s a hard guy to find, and he was good.”
As a junior he was selected to the Vine Valley Athletic League’s second-team all-offense and elevated his standing to a first-team selection his senior year, also helping lead Justin to three consecutive playoff appearances.
Still, he said it was until after his junior season that he started to hear from colleges. He was mulling offers from a few smaller schools around the country when Saint John’s came around. His recruitment quickly ended after that.
“It was automatic for me because it also had to do with how much (scholarship money) I was I going to get,” Solomone said. “I like that school a lot and it came down to which college I thought would be the best for me and I thought that that one was it. Their football program has been pretty successful over the years so I just felt like it was a pretty good fit for me.”
NCAA Division 3 schools don’t provide athletic scholarships but Solomone said he is receiving some academic scholarship money. He’s currently undecided on his major.
For the time being, Solomone is still working out by himself and with personal trainers to stay in shape for when he heads to campus in the fall.
Solomone is also the fourth Justin-Siena football player to commit to playing college ball this spring. The others were Grant Koehler (Pacific University-Oregon), Miles Williams (Marshall University-West Virginia) and Marcus Nunes (Santa Barbara City College). A fifth, Blake Hoban is set to announce his decision soon.
“Man it’s been fun playing with them,” Solomone said. “I guess every football player can vouch for me when I say playing with your brothers is the best because they always have your back and you have to have theirs. That’s how it’s always been, and we’ve talked about this a lot, like where we want to go and stuff like that. We’ve all been all the same page and have just tried to spread good influence on each other. We all helped each other to get to where we wanted to go. It’s been fun, really fun.”
