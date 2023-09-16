AMERICAN CANYON — The American Canyon High football team led by a touchdown after one quarter but gave up four in the second quarter and never recovered in a 42-25 loss to visiting Vanden on Friday night.

“First off, you want to give credit to Vanden. They played a really good game,” American Canyon head coach Trever Hudson said of the Vikings of Travis Air Force Base, who improved to 3-2. “There was a time when I felt like we had really good momentum but, you know, a couple of plays win games. Some of the plays we needed to win we didn’t get tonight and they did, and that’s why they got the victory.

The silver lining to their most lopsided loss all preseason is that it will give the Wolves (2-2) plenty to work on before they open Vine Valley Athletic League play this Friday as the homecoming opponent for Vintage (1-3) at Napa Memorial Stadium, where the Crushers fell 21-12 to Heritage on Friday night.

“We definitely have got to continue to get better, continue to get at it,” Hudson said. “We’ve got practice bright and early tomorrow morning. That don’t change, whether we win or whether we lose, we’re going to keep working.”

It was the first time the programs had met since they had a Solano County Athletic Conference rivalry from 2011 to 2017. American Canyon went 5-2 in those seven matchups.

The Wolves (2-2) had a 7-0 lead in the long-awaited rematch after Mason Harris threw the first of his two touchdown passes, a 22-yarder to Joe Conlon, and Raj Shergill converted the extra point his midway through the first quarter. Harris was 7 of 17 passing for 79 yards. It was the biggest receiving game of the season so far for Conlon, as the senior had four catches for 56 yards and the score.

But after each team punted, Vanden completed a long pass to the Wolves’ 19 to set up a 19-yard scoring run that tied it up early in the second quarter. American Canyon went back up, 10-7, on a 26-yard field goal by Shergill, but it would be the Wolves’ last lead.

Vanden (3-2) returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, got an interception and scored on a 29-yard pass, and then added a 39-yard scoring strike in the final minutes for a 28-10 halftime lead.

American Canyon took up most of the third quarter with a scoring that culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mason to Cole Gholar. Shergill added his 12th extra point in 12 attempts this season to cut the Wolves’ deficit to 28-17.

But the Vikings completed two long passes to set up a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Emmanuel Blackwell for a 42-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Frank Daniels III made a strip-sack to force a fumble that Harris returned 73 yards for American Canyon’s final touchdown in the final minutes. Ojani Castillo ran in the two-point conversion.

Castillo, after sitting out all but one play against Foothill the week before, had 20 carries for 81 yards this time. Andre Lopez added 11 totes for 26 yards and one catch for 10 yards, and Harrison seven keepers for 35 yards.

“You can’t ask for a better start,” Hudson said. “But you know what? It’s like having a million-dollar start with a 50-cent finish. We got to finish the game, and that’s one thing we’re going to preach this week. It’s about finishing, finishing, finishing, so we can change that outcome on that scoreboard."

Aiden Abalos led the American Canyon defense with seven tackles, while Fale had five, Samari Toodle and Gholar four each, and Harris one.

“My biggest takeaway is that I got kids that didn’t quit. The kids kept getting after it. No matter the situation, no matter the score, they kept fighting. But now we’ve just got to put that thing on the positive side. We’ve got to get back on that winning side. It gets tougher from here, but that’s what we’re here for. That’s the name of the game. That what you play for.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.

