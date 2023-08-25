The American Canyon High football team has only 33 players and just nine seniors, but new head coach Trevor Hudson isn’t looking to the program’s promising future just yet.

The Wolves, after sharing their first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League title with five-time VVAL champion Vintage last year, hope to have the jitters out by the time they visit the Crushers for their homecoming game on Sept. 22.

American Canyon opens its season at Menlo School in Atherton at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Knights won the Central Coast Section Division III title last year before falling 29-21 to San Marin in a Northern California Regional 4-A playoff game and finishing 8-6 overall.

“The beautiful part of it is we have a very young football team, but we don’t use it as an excuse. If you’re old enough to be on the field, you’re old enough to play,” Hudson said. “The moment can’t get too big. You’ve just got to step up and get it done. We have a very young nucleus of football players who are going to take some bumps and bruises. We’re going to learn a lot this year, but we’re going to go into every game trying to compete and get the W.

"As a coach, it is very encouraging to see the young men and the talent that they show now and knowing you’re going to have a chance to continue to grow these guys as they get older. We have a lot of young men who are going to make some big impacts this year and help lead us to what should be a very bright future.”

The seniors are running back Ojani Castillo, two-way lineman Dominic Ford, wide receivers Joe Conlon, Jalen Rocker, Samari Toodle and Xavier Lopez, outside linebacker Isaiah Vaughan, and kickers Raj Shergill and Rogelio Arellano.

Castillo managed to rack up 664 yards and 10 touchdowns in 91 carries last year despite sharing the rock with two seniors who each rushed for more than 1,000 yards. Hudson calls Castillo and junior backfield mate Karmoni Webb a “two-headed monster” with their outside-inside attack.

“Both are going to be very good runners for us,” Hudson said. “Ojani is a leader and a very tough, physical runner. He can bounce it (outside) to break open a big play, but he’s also strong and durable enough to run between the tackles. Karmoni is nothing short of amazing. He’s more of a banger. He’s going to get you those tough yards and he’s going to be a load to bring down.

“We also have some up and coming prospects like (junior) Victor Sahagon. We’ve a lot of developing to do, a lot of growing to do, but Ojani will be leading our charge in the backfield. He’s very mature, and that’s probably one of my favorite aspects of him. He’s not just a great football player. He’s a great young man and a great leader who does his best to lead by example.”

One key to the Wolves’ offensive success will be the growth of the two sophomores and two juniors starting with 6-foot-3, 255-pound center Ford on the offensive line.

“Everybody likes to talk about what a player can do on the field, but Dominic is also a 4.0 GPA student who has really grasped the concept of a student-athlete. He’s very smart,” Hudson said. “I really wish he wasn’t a senior because I’d love to have a guy like that for two or three more years.

“We also have (6-4, 188-pound junior) Phoenix Perry. You talk about a hard-nosed, gritty player, and I mean gritty, he’s that nasty guy that you want on the offensive line. We have (junior) Aleki Fale, who converted from linebacker to play offensive line because we needed somebody tough in there and he answered the bell.”

The sophomores up front are 6-1, 234-pound returning starter Caden James and 6-2, 180-pound Sam Escobar-Montoya.

“Caden is a young veteran on the line. He’s a hard worker who just gets it done. He’s a good student, he doesn’t complain, he’s extremely coachable, and he’s definitely someone I look forward to watching grow,” Hudson said. “Sam is a big, long, wiry-framed kid who’s going to do some really good things this year stepping into that role and getting some experience.”

Looking to fill the shoes of 2022 All-VVAL and All-Napa County Player of the Year Kaleb Anderson, now playing for NAIA school Simpson College’s first-ever team this fall, will be juniors Mason Harris and Khalil Hunter. The 6-foot, 165-pound Harris made the All-VVAL First Team in baseball last spring, leading the Wolves to a second-place league finish, while the 5-8, 140-pound Hunter hit .300 for the JV baseball team.

“Both young men have done a great job of competing for the position. Both bring a lot of different aspects to the game,” Hudson said. “Mason is a phenomenal athlete. He’s able to run, throw and catch and, if I were to let him, he’d be on defense every down. Khalil is a versatile kid who can play any position you ask him to. If we can find ways to get Khalil involved and give us a couple of wrinkles, we will. He also plays some receiver for us when he needed to, and some defensive back. So we have two great athletes playing the quarterback position.

“What we’re going to ask them to do is what you ask any quarterback to do — take care of the football, be a leader, make the plays that present themselves to them, and try to play mistake-free football as best they can.”

The Wolves will run a spread look on offense while mixing in some power running inside.

“We try to be versatile,” said Hudson, adding the spread fits his personnel. “It’s very difficult to say ‘This is the offense that you have to run.’ You want to try to run an offense that fits the skill set of your players. We want to impose our will with a strong run game, but at the same time we want to have the touch to be able to spread the ball around the field because we have so many different athletes in different places. I think we have a very good young and explosive team.”

Back to lead the receiving game is 6-2, 190-pound junior tight end Abdul Kates, who had a team-high 393 yards and three touchdowns receiving last season.

“He played receiver last year but we’ve put his hand in the dirt this year because he’s a bigger-bodied guy,” Hudson said. “I love our chances with him in a jump-ball situation that he’ll come down with that pass.”

The coach calls sophomore Cole Gholar a “great mismatch,” and 5-foot-7 senior slot receiver Joe Conlon the Wolves’ version of former New England Patriot stars Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

“He’s so stinkin’ shifty,” he said of Conlon, “a great guy to have on our team and somebody I know is going to help us out.”

As tall as Kates is 6-2, 174-pound senior Jalen Rocker, who was the VVAL’s second-best high jumper last spring behind a state meet-qualifying senior and ran the 100 and 200 meters in under 12 and 25 seconds, respectively.

“He’s definitely transitioned that speed to the football field,” Hudson said of Rocker. “He’s somebody that can stretch the field at any given moment.”

A tower at defensive end is 6-3, 215-pound sophomore Evan Emmons.

“He is going to be a terror,” Hudson said. “He’s long and athletic and when he gets his hands on you, it’s a problem. We also have (junior) Damien Humphrey on the defensive line, and some guys who are still coming back from injuries and a couple from the offensive line.”

The 6-1, 180-pound Vaughan, who was eighth in the 300 hurdles at the track and field league championships last spring, leads the linebacking corps.

“He’s shown the versatility of putting his hand in the dirt and at the same time cover the slot and he’s not afraid to get nasty,” Hudson said.

Rotating at inside linebacker are one of the coach’s two twin sons who are on the team, junior Jayden Hudson, whom he said is “physical and loves to tackle.” Junior Frank Daniels III and Fale.

“Aleki gives us great coverage, Frank has a great instinct for the ball, and Jayden plays a fearless game,” he said. “I would not want to run the ball against any of those three.”

The secondary includes 5-8, 135-pound senior Samari Toodle, who can play cornerback or safety.

“He’s known for his long hair, but he is not afraid and does not let his stature determine what he can do,” Coach Hudson said. “Then you have (5-4, 120-pound junior) Aiden Abalos. He’s a small potato but he’s hard to peel. The guy just flat-out gets after it.

“Hunter also plays some safety, (5-10 senior) Theodus Owens is another big cornerback, and (5-10, 148-pound junior) Jalen Hudson is another safety who is growing and developing in the program. Gholar also plays some cornerback and is really good at it, and then we’ve got a couple of guys who are on the mend who will hopefully come back from injuries and add depth and make us a better football team.”

Assistant coaches Ian Anderson, Jesse Garcia, Joe Beachum, Lawrence Handy, Marcellus Holmes, Michael Chisley, Ric Carre, Scott Harris and Xavier Rivers are helping Hudson coach up his young squad.

“We don’t have a thousand guys,” Coach Hudson said. “But as I tell them every day at practice, ‘if this is all we got, then this is all we need,’ because together they’re going to get after it and get it done.”

