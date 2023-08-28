The American Canyon High volleyball team hosted the NorCal Invitational Tournament on Saturday and came away with a second-place finish.

In pool play, the Wolves swept Kelseyville, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20, and Middletown, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13). After sweeping Saint Mary’s in the semifinals, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12, American Canyon fell to Cardinal Newman in the championship match, 25-19, 27-25.

For the four matches overall, the Wolves were led by Giana Guintu (28 kills, 35 digs, 3 aces), Isabella Avila (25 kills, 43 digs, 9 aces), Jaelyn Denina (21 kills, 8 digs, 5 blocks, 4 aces), Ava Berry (20 kills, 10 blocks), Emily Avila (8 aces, 15 digs, 42 assists), Adrienne Nicolas (14 digs, 4 kills), Nalani Bustos (8 aces, 28 digs, 63 assists), Cassandra Kenning (2 blocks, 3 kills) and Sophia Bernabe (6 aces, 60 digs).

American Canyon (6-1) hosts Benicia (2-0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Football

Menlo 15, American Canyon 14

The Wolves 15-14 after a back-and-forth first half and, after a scoreless second half, ended up losing by that score to the Knights on Saturday afternoon at Menlo College in Atherton.

"It was a hard-fought game and we came up short," Trevor Hudson said after losing in his debut as American Canyon head coach. "Both defenses played lights out in the second half."

Junior quarterback Mason Harris completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Abdul Kates in the first quarter and scrambled 23 yards into the end zone on a keeper in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead.

"Kates was amazing and Harris had a great game, but we fell short," Hudson said. "We have another tough test Friday from a very athletic Fremont team."

The Tigers (0-1), from Oakland, fell 14-0 to visiting College Park in their opener last week.

Las Lomas 34, Vintage 22

The Crushers outscored Las Lomas 15-6 in the second half to make a game of it, but the Knights used their potent passing attack to grab a 28-7 halftime cushion Friday night in Walnut Creek.

Treven Cullinane's 61-yard scoring run and Henry Drozdowicz's second extra point cut Vintage's deficit to 28-14 early in the third quarter.

After two Las Lomas field goals, Jeffery Page scored his second touchdown of the night late in the game and Tejhaun McClure added a two-point conversion run to close the scoring.

Page finished with 87 yards on 16 carries, including a 25-yard gain, and Cullinane had eight carries for 81 yards. Joe Ellis had four totes for 27 yards and quarterback Si Sabbagha six keepers for 25 yards.

Sabbagha was 7 of 14 passing for 91 yards, throwing his only interception as the Crushers were on the verge of scoring in the final minutes. Owen Ferguson had three catches for 51 yards, including a 24-yarder, and Adam Drozdowicz added two catches for 27 yards. Lucas Henry added an 8-yard catch and McClure a 5-yard grab.

Vintage hosts Antioch (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers were 41-8 winners over visiting Arroyo last week.

Calistoga game canceled

The Wildcats' scheduled opener Friday night against visiting Laytonville was canceled due to the Warriors not having enough players, according to Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz.

Calistoga is slated to open its season at home against Round Valley at 7 p.m. this Friday.