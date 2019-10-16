Barrett Donohoe, a 2019 Justin-Siena High School graduate, has passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns in three games for Monterey Peninsula College.
Donohoe, a freshman, has completed 19-of-36 passes for a 52.8 completion percentage, with a long pass of 37 yards.
Michael Fitzgerald, a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate, is third on the Monterey Peninsula defense with 26 total tackles (11 solo stops, 15 assisted stops) in five games as a freshman defensive back.
Fitzgerald has two tackles for losses, a half sack and a pass broken up.
Donohoe completed 17-of-32 passes for 217 yards as Monterey Peninsula beat San Jose City, 19-9, in an American-Golden Coast Conference game on Oct. 5.
Monterey Peninsula (5-0 overall, 2-0 conference) is in first place and has outscored opponents, 64-9.
Also in the conference is Reedley, Merced, Cabrillo-Aptos, Hartnell-Salinas, Gavilan-Gilroy and San Jose City.
Donohoe was named All-Vine Valley Athletic League first-team offense and was among the finalists for Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team after passing for 2,275 yards, with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 195 yards and had six rushing touchdowns.
Fitzgerald was among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team. Fitzgerald was selected honorable mention All-VVAL at linebacker.
Monterey Peninsula is No. 25 in the latest California Community College Sports Information Association poll, announced at www.cccaasports.org on Oct. 8.
Monterey Peninsula is also No. 2 in the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal American Division, a regional poll.
Tremblay plays for USC
Caleb Tremblay was credited with two total tackles, both assisted stops, for USC in a 30-27 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate, is a redshirt junior defensive lineman for USC.
He is a transfer from American River College-Sacramento, where as a sophomore defensive tackle he was named PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and All-National NorCal Conference.
Tremblay was selected first-team All-Monticello Empire League on defense as both a junior and senior at Vintage.
You have free articles remaining.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel has 22 total tackles (14 solo stops, eight assisted stops) in four games as a freshman linebacker for San Jose City College.
Schaumkel, a 2019 Vintage High graduate, has one sack and two tackles for loss of yardage.
In a game against Monterey Peninsula, Schaumkel had eight total tackles (five solo stops, three assisted stops) and a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
Schaumkel was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team. He was a team captain and started at running back and middle linebacker.
He was named as the Most Valuable Player on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League team. He was a unanimous first-team running back on offense and a unanimous first-team linebacker on defense.
Schaumkel was named second-team offense on the prep2prep.com All-North Coast Section team after rushing for 1,059 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
He was selected honorable mention North Bay on the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team.
He was named as the Napa Valley Register’s Vintage Big Game Most Valuable Player and was the Great American Rivalry Series MVP after rushing for 163 yards and four touchdowns in the Crushers’ 69-14 win over Napa. He also caught a touchdown pass.
MaxPreps.com rankings
Vintage (6-1 overall) is No. 14, American Canyon (7-1) is No. 29, Napa (5-2) is No. 33, Justin-Siena (6-2) is No. 44 and St. Helena (5-2) is No. 48 in this week’s www.MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Sunday.
Prep2Prep.com rankings
Vintage is No. 15 and American Canyon is No. 21 in this week’s www.Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, announced on Tuesday.
Napa is among nine teams that were also considered.
SF Chronicle rankings
Vintage is No. 21 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle Top 25, announced on Monday at www.sfchronicle.com