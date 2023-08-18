Even when Rich Cotruvo was head coach of Justin-Siena football from 1997-2015 and the Braves won six North Coast Section titles, they also finished second twice.

It doesn’t make the Braves feel any better about falling in the last two NCS Division 4 title games, to Salesian 28-26 in 2021 and Pinole Valley 7-0 last year, but it does give players like third-year varsity player Luke Giusto some serious motivation.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

“We’ve been standing on the field the last two years watching the other team get their pennants and their medals,” second-year head coach Tyler Streblow said. “It’s not a good feeling.

“A big talking point for us this summer is trying to take that final step, even when you’re tired or a little sore. We have to do those extra little things around here, like watching more film and making sure we’re sprinting through the line on our conditioning.”

Streblow was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in May 2022 following the resignation of predecessor Brandon LaRocco after six seasons. The Braves usually start preparing for a season in January with weight lifting and conditioning.

“Last year I felt like we were behind just going into Week 1, with the late turnover in the coaching staff, but I feel good about where we are this year in Week 1,” Streblow said. “We’re going to take it a week at a time, but the goal at Justin-Siena is always to win a section championship. We expect to put ourselves in a position to compete for a section championship.”

Hopefully for the Braves, a third time in a row will be the charm.

“The season takes so many ebbs and flows, ups and downs, and that’s why we do so much conditioning — so we can finish the season, have that kind of will, have that endurance, to push through all that stuff at the end of the year,” the coach added. “It’s been very successful for us and we’re hoping to be back there again this year.”

Giusto will line up at left guard, as one of four returners on the line who started or had significant playing time there last season, and at defense end.

“Giusto’s in his third year of varsity football and he’s kind of the veteran who does everything right,” Streblow said. “He’s so solid. He knows everything. He knows all the techniques. He’s almost another coach out on the field. He’s not really loud, but everyone follows him. He’s the guy who’s been around for a while. He knows how to set the tone and what we need to do to take it to the next level.”

Next to him at left tackle and at the other defense end spot is fellow senior Jack Sordi.

“We did a 9-on-9 league at Marin Catholic this summer and they couldn’t block Jack,” Streblow said. “We really frustrated Marin Catholic, and that’s a really, really great team. He was dynamic in the pass rush last year, which was his first year playing football. But he changed a couple of games. He single-handedly kept us in the Casa Grande game (a 24-14 home loss) with his pass rush; I think he had two (fumble-causing) strip-sacks.

“I’m really excited about having those two guys on the ends this year. Jack and Luke are going to be our stalwarts on defense. Teams are going to be in trouble if they have to throw the ball against us because those guys are unblockable one-on-one. They’re incredibly dynamic.”

Rounding out the offensive line are three other seniors — center Kristian Galyen, right guard Charles Green and right tackle Dominic Jioia.

They will try to protect second-year starting quarterback Drew Sangiacomo, cousin of former Justin-Siena volleyball star Julia Sangiacomo and football-baseball standout Robby Sangiacomo.

The junior threw for about 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, though the Braves were led by a defense that shut out six opponents — including Middletown 7-0 and Salesian 15-0 in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the shutout losses in the season opener at St. Helena and the section title game give an offense led by Sangiacomo, junior running back-linebacker-safety Dallas Logwood, and senior wide receiver Ben Sebastiani plenty to improve upon this season.

“I think last year we settled into what we were going to be, a defense-first team. We were going to stop teams and try to run the ball and then take our shots (occasional long passes),” Streblow said. “This year I think we’re going to be a little more balanced and a little more dynamic in the passing game. We have the pieces and the offensive line. It’s just about nailing the chemistry down. I’m excited for what they can do, and Drew’s really taken that next step. Now everyone can see all the hard work he put in during the offseason pay off.

"He’s a really smart kid and he’s really matured. He didn’t play football until his freshman year on the JV, but he picked it up very quickly. We brought him up to varsity for the playoffs and he was already understanding what we were doing. We spent a lot of time last year in the offseason and now it’s great because we can have more of a dialog and a conversation versus me telling him what to do. His arm talent last year was there, his escapability sometimes was good, and his pocket presence was really, really good. Now it’s understanding about being quicker. The ball’s got to come out, especially against teams we play that are going to bring heat or have bigger defensive linemen. We can’t hold up for four seconds.

"His ability to find the open guy this year is incredibly important and I’ve been really impressed with what he’s done so far. It’s been great working with him because he says ‘Hey Coach, what about this?’ We can talk about why something didn’t work as opposed to me just telling him.”

Sangiacomo will have a plethora of targets this season, too.

“We have a lot of really good receivers,” Streblow said. “(Senior) Jason Gray and Ben started there last year, (senior) Parker Schuemann is going to be a tight end and wide receiver. He played almost the whole section championship game. Sam Denkin, who started at defensive back last year, is a two-way guy now as a senior, and (juniors) Tommy Malloy and Alex Ruiz are slot (receivers) who can come out of the backfield and do a bunch of different things. (Junior) Luke Ficeli can play tight end or receiver, too.

“We have a lot of those hybrids out here, so I feel really good about our weapons. We don’t have a ton of game-breakers, but we have a lot of guys who are really, really good and it feels like that 2019 team a little bit, where we distributed the ball to everyone. I feel like that’s what it’s going to be like this year. You can’t double-team anyone because everyone else can beat you one-on-one. I like our depth at the skill positions. We’re going to spread the ball around. We have a lot of guys who can make plays. It’s my job to put them in the right spots.”

Streblow talked about Logwood like LaRocco used to talk about then-senior Solomone Anitoni of the 2019 squad.

“Dallas is a dynamic playmaker,” Streblow said. “It’s going to be my job to get him the ball in as many ways as possible — handing him the ball, running screens, splitting him out (at wide receiver) and running routes. He’s one of the guys we’re going to try to get the ball to all of the time, not necessarily in the backfield but in space. He’s a great kid. He listens, he’s a real leader out there, he knows all the plays offensively and defensively, he’s telling guys what to do. Last year he was finding his footing (at the varsity level) and he really turned it on in the middle of the season.

“I wasn’t expecting Ben to have much playing time last year, and we had him start (on offense) against Ygnacio Valley (in a 42-0 preseason win at home) because of some suspensions and he played so well it forced me to play him the rest of the year. He might get a little run on defense this year. But he’s our No. 1 wide receiver. He’s very smooth, he runs great routes. He’s not incredibly fast but he has good explosion, and he’s a little bit taller so he has a nice stride when he gets out in the open field, and he has great hands.

“He and Drew have been playing together for a couple of years now and they’re both live in Sonoma, so we call it the Sonoma Connection. They just have something about them. It just kinda popped off last year. They’d had a really good year the season before on JV and Ben did a great job. He’s going to be incredibly dynamic and he knows the offense inside and out so we can kinda move him around a lot.”

The backup quarterback is junior Clint Wilsey, who played on the JV last year.

“Drew missed one of our 9-on-9 league games, so Clint started and he threw a couple of touchdown passes,” Streblow said. “He’s good on the edge, rolling out, so we have some different stuff if he goes in the game.”

He should get some snaps when the Braves visit Miramonte for scrimmages with the Matadors, Saint Mary’s and Alhambra at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The great thing about this week is we’re prepping everyone to play in the scrimmage,” Streblow said. “Our philosophy is everyone plays. We want to get a lot at as many people as possible, get it all on film, and then we can really evaluate going into Week 1, what our depth chart is.”

Justin-Siena is one of only two of the Napa Valley’s six high school football programs to not change head coaches this year. But the Braves did get Steve Vargus, Cotruvo’s longtime defensive coordinator, back after he had the same role at St. Helena from 2017 to 2022. He’ll be facing his former team on Aug. 25, when Justin-Siena hosts St. Helena and tries to avenge last year’s 28-0 loss to the Saints.

Vargus replaces Spencer Joske, last year’s Justin-Siena defensive coordinator, who is coaching the Braves’ defensive line and special teams after becoming a father since last season.

“He needs to be home a little more and being a coordinator is a ton of work with prep time,” Streblow said. “I called up Coach Vargus when I heard he was not going to be at St. Helena anymore and we’re incredibly happy to have him.”

With offensive line coach Diano Pachote moving to Sacramento, former JV offensive line coach Albert Washington now has the same role with the varsity. Johnny Pelfini returns as defensive backs and running backs coach, as does Tyler Brazil with the wide receivers, and Edd Ghiringhelli as strength and conditioning coach.

The JV head coach is Assistant Athletic Director Andy Bettencourt.

“We have a great staff down there and a great freshman class,” Streblow said of the JV. “It’s going to be nice for me to be a little bit more involved in the JVs, getting to know them a little better, watch their practices more.”

The Braves are rounded out by seniors Jesus Arechiga Rodriguez, Marco Barbosa, Nelson Davies and Matt Tapia, and juniors Sirui Cheng, Reuben Jones, Colt Maloney, Dominik Monterrosa, Matteo Rubio Garcia, Daniel Ponce-Ruiz, Gianni Reyes and Sammy Tesfaw.

“We’re a small team so there’s not a lot of time for guys to get plays off,” Streblow said. “We have to condition more, we have to be in better shape, we have to be able to mentally overcome those little things. But I saw them push past what they could do this summer, a lot, so we’re constantly reminding them of that. Everyone on this team can contribute — whether that’s special teams, scout offense, or filling in if someone gets hurt. I really feel like we have 27 guys who can all play out there in some type of role.”

Today in sports history: Aug. 19 1921: Detroit’s Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit 1984: Lee Trevino wins PGA Championship 1995: Mike Tyson starts his comeback, knocking out Peter McNeeley in 89 seconds 2001: Michael Schumacher gets his fourth Formula One championship 2016: Usain Bolt scores another sweep, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics