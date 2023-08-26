Physicality and a very heavy run game, staples of the Napa High football program’s glory days, were back on display Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Grizzlies won the battle at the line of scrimmage all night long as they throttled Kennedy of Richmond, 42-14, in the head coaching debut of Chris Harris.

Napa averaged a whopping 9 yards per carry while rushing for a team total of 299 yards.

“With any successful program, you have to be able to run the ball in order to throw the ball, so we tried to take what the defense gave us,” Harris said. “We had numbers in the box, so we were taking advantage of that. But with a lot of our stuff, you can do run-pass-option out of it, so our quarterbacks need to read and make the right reads. We didn’t make all the right reads tonight, but we did a good enough job to win the game.”

The Grizzlies used seven different runners to do it, showing how versatile their rushing attack can be.

Leading the way was junior quarterback-wide receiver Diego Montanez, who carried the rock 11 times for 115 yards to go along with a touchdown run.

Montanez had the offense at his fingertips as he also completed 5 of 8 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“He’s a stud. He does really good in space,” Harris said. “There were a couple of errors out there today, but that was just because some of our receivers made errors as well. So the progressions weren’t there because we had to run routes and stuff like that, but it was good he made a couple of great throws. There were a couple we want back, but it's the way of the game.”

Also having a nice night was senior quarterback-wide receiver Yovanni Palma. In his time as signal caller, he rushed eight times for 31 yards and had touchdown runs of 1 and 19 yards. He also shined as a receiver, by grabbing a pair of touchdown passes from Montanez. The highlight of those came with 6:12 left in the third quarter, when the two connected for a crucial 39-yard score to give Napa a 14-0 lead.

“He’s a very dynamic player and we’re very excited to have him,” Harris said of Palma, a three-year varsity starter. “He’s doing things on the offensive side, defensive side, throwing the ball. That is him and that’s the way we want him to play.”

Others with rushing yards were Alexis Barrientos (seven carries, 50 yards), Hector Nogales (four rushes, 45 yards), Pablo Cruz (six carries, 34 yards) and Jose Victorino (three rushes, 19 yards).

The Grizzlies got on the board with a bit of creativity under new offensive coordinator Chris Yepson as senior wide receiver Fisher MacDonald took a handoff around the edge for a 5-yard touchdown with 7:32 left in the first quarter. Kevin Rico kicked the first of his six extra points for a 7-0 lead.

Kennedy (0-1) did all of its scoring in the first half. The Eagles pulled within 14-6 with 2:55 left in the opening quarter when Jayson Scarbrough rolled out to his right and heaved a pass to Desmond Johnson, who went up and got the pass over the defender.

Jerry Graham got into the end zone on an 11-yard run with 33.4 seconds left in the first half to make it a 28-14 game at the break.

There was plenty of celebrating going around after the first win for Harris, a 2004 alumnus of Napa High football.

“It means a lot,” Palma said. “But you can’t ever be satisfied. I’m excited for this season, but I want more.”

Harris was also very pleased, but didn’t hesitate to pump the brakes since it was only the first game of the season.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I'm really happy to be back in town and just be coaching here. It just feels it's home at the end of the day, and I'm really happy for our kids. They worked really hard for a long time and they got to win tonight. So I’m excited for them.”

The victory seemed to have given the Grizzlies a clear jolt of energy as players were smiling all over the place. For most of them, it may have been the largest win in their high school careers.

It also put the cherry on top of a great opening week for the program as the freshman team — head coached by Jerry Harris, Chris’ father — set the tone with a 42-24 rout of Bella Vista on Thursday.

There was no junior varsity game.

Napa will be back in action next Friday when it heads to Fremont to face Irvington. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Vikings were to open their season by hosting Novato at 7 p.m. this Saturday.

The Grizzlies beat Irvington in last year’s season opener, 15-14, and finished 2-8 overall.

“For us, it’s never really a focus about what happened last year. It's all about just focusing on the future,” Harris said. “We're really excited on the future, what it holds. We’re very excited to see these younger levels develop, but there’s a lot to do. They’re playing good football right now, but we want to play great football. So we’re working towards it.”

