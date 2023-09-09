The days of Napa High football being a punchline appear to be over.

The Grizzlies rallied to upend Montgomery of Santa Rosa, 28-27, for perhaps their most impactful win in the past four years.

Napa entered the 2023 campaign having gone 15-42 from 2017-2022, with seven of those wins coming in 2019. With the win, the Grizzlies are 3-0 entering next Saturday afternoon's game at Novato High. It's their best start in eight seasons.

His team was trailing 27-20 with 1:06 left in the contest when Napa quarterback Diego Montanez scored on a 16-yard run. The junior escaped pressure and dashed past the goal line, pulling the Grizzlies within 27-26.

Without batting an eye, first-year Napa head coach Chris Harris went for the two-point conversion and the lead.

Running back Yovanni Palma took the shotgun snap, stepped toward the line of scrimmage, and completed a pop pass over the middle to Angel Arroyo for the 28-27 lead.

Montgomery (1-2) advanced the ball as far as the Grizzlies’ 45-yard line on the next possession before running out of downs.

On the drive that led to Napa’s game-winning march, the Vikings faced fourth down and 7 at the Napa 36. Montgomery quarterback Bobby McGovern rolled out to his right and fired downfield to Ay-dehn Pressler, but the pass was incomplete. On the play, Napa’s Nicholas Rybicki pressured McGovern enough to make him throw the ball a fraction of a second too soon.

The Grizzlies had two lengthy drives on their first possessions of the first and third quarters that ended with impressive Kevin Rico field goals of 44 and 37 yards, respectively. On the initial possession, Napa ran 18 plays for 53 yards, burning 9:01 off the clock. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Rico’s line-drive squib kick bounced off a Vikings player and Jacob Withey recovered for the Grizzlies.

Napa ran 72 plays to Montgomery’s 48. The Grizzlies produced 334 yards of total offense, while Montgomery generated 448. Alexis Barrientos carried 21 times for 108 yards, Montanez had 83 yards on 18 carries, Palma added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Montanez connected with wide receiver Fisher MacDonald for a 67-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings’ McGovern completed 10 of 23 passes for 330 yards, with touchdown passes to Khilil Hubbart and Pressler from 57 and 19 yards, respectively. Montgomery running back Quentin Perez had 113 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.

Montgomery JV 21, Napa 7

Napa’s lone touchdown came on the defensive side, as Agustin Fernandez produced a strip-sack and Roy Juarez recovering the fumble in the end zone.

