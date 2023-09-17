The Napa High football team wrapped up its first undefeated preseason with a 45-6 rout of host Novato High on Saturday.

The Grizzlies (4-0) were once again led by their ground game, rushing for 237 yards on 24 carries with a 9.9-yards-per-carry average.

Junior quarterback Diego Montanez had an extremely efficient day, going 7 of 9 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior Nogales had two touchdowns — one in which he ran a beautiful corner route and made a 37-yard catch, and the other when he returned an interception on Novato's opening drive.

Fisher MacDonald had two touchdown catches, one from 60 yards away and one from 2 yards out.

“Diego did exactly what he was asked to do today — manage the offense and be efficient when his number is called,” Napa High offensive coordinator Chris Yepson said. “Diego had a huge fourth-down throw to keep the sticks moving. Novato gave us a light box today, so we had to establish the run. But Diego was extremely accurate and smart when we called his number.”

Alexis Barrientos also had another successful outing with 149 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Pablo Cruz also found the end zone, from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies’ defense had a great showing, led by linemen Carlos Arevalos, Nicholas Rybicki, Joey Payne, Edgar Robles and Dom Holley, holding the Hornets to 81 rushing yards on 21 carries.

“The big guys up front did exactly what we asked them to do all week in practice — stay in their gaps, not rush upfield, and let our linebackers run around and make plays,” said Napa High head coach and defensive coordinator Chris Harris. “We still need to get better in our coverages, and just be more aggressive while the ball is in the air.”

Leo Torres had an amazing game on defense, with three pass breakups and four solo tackles.

“Kids like Leo are the reason I came back to Napa High,” Harris said. “He’d never played football a day in his life until this year, but he never missed a summer workout or practice.

“He worked as hard as he could day in and day out and never complained about not starting. He just slowly climbed the depth chart by outworking everyone in front of him, and now here he is, starting at safety and making plays. I am so happy for Leo's success on the field and more proud of the fine young man he is becoming.”

The Grizzlies head to Justin-Siena this Friday night to face the Braves (2-1), who went to Eureka High on Friday night and defeated the Loggers 21-17.

Today in sports history: Sept. 19 1948: Pancho Gonzales, 20, wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title 1981: Southern Cal's Marcus Allen rushes for 274 yards, two TDs 1992: Sergei Bubka raises world record in pole vault again, his 32nd world record 1993: Nigel Mansell becomes first rookie to win Indy car PPG Cup championship 2000: Japan snaps American softball's 112-game winning streak to claim gold 2001: Roger Clemens becomes first pitcher in MLB history to go 20-1 2004: Jerry Rice's streak of 274 straight games with a catch ends 2010: Randy Moss becomes fourth player to reach 150 career touchdowns 2010: Texans' Matt Schaub, Washington's Donovan McNabb each pass for 400+ yards 2015: Greyson Lambert goes record 24-for-25 in Georgia win 2015: Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield sets school record with 572 total yards