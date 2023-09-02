AMERICAN CANYON — There were smiles all around Wolf Den Stadium on Friday night.

Not only did Trevor Hudson get his first win as head coach of the American Canyon High football program, 35-12 over Fremont of Oakland, but the Wolves did it by getting more players involved in the scoring and becoming harder for defenses to stop.

A week after quarterback Mason Harris ran for one score and threw to Abdul Kates for another in a 15-14 loss at Menlo School, five players scored American Canyon’s five touchdowns.

Harris was 6 of 17 passing for 150 yards, with scoring strikes of 30 yards to Kates, 25 yards to Jalen Rocker, and 67 yards to Frank Daniels III.

Ojani Castillo, who led the Wolves’ rushers with 18 carries for 77 yards, added a 1-yard scoring plunge.

Karmoni Webb closed the scoring with a 3-yard TD run.

It was a long, slow game, with Harris and Tigers quarterback Ezekiel Dop combining to complete only 15 of 47 passes while their teams were flagged for numerous penalties.

The Wolves (1-1) outgained the Tigers (0-2) 317-178, taking a 14-0 halftime lead and making it 21-0 with a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter.

Fremont finally answered with back-to-back scoring drives capped by 6- and 7-yarding touchdown runs from Aaron Lipscomb.

But the Wolves pulled away with two unanswered scores in the fourth.

Senior kicker Raj Shergill was perfect on extra points again, improving to 7 for 7 on the season.

The offensive versatility could prove helpful this Friday night when American Canyon visits Foothill of Pleasanton, which has high-scoring offenses year after year. The Falcons (0-1) had a bye last week after falling to visiting Heritage 28-25 in their season opener on Aug. 25.

Last year, Foothill ended Vintage’s season in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a 34-28 win, before losing to eventual champion San Ramon Valley.