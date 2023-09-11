In a wild high school football game that had five lead changes, visiting American Canyon needed a circus catch from Jalen Rocker in the Foothill end zone as time expired to upend the Falcons 30-28 in Pleasanton on Friday night.

The Falcons (0-2) must have thought they had a hard-fought win clinched after they got a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 28-24 lead with only 11 seconds left.

“Their student section was going bananas,” Wolves head coach Trevor Hudson said.

But the effort American Canyon’s Aiden Abalos had made to keep Foothill from scoring on a longer pass a few plays before that was an omen of things to come.

“Aiden just refused to quit and ended up making a tackle in the red zone, which gave us a good shot to defend them,” the coach said. “They got backed up by an illegal substitution penalty but found a way to score on a pass to No. 11 (junior Michael O'Donoghue), a phenomenal talent.”

The Falcons attempted a squib kickoff, but American Canyon right tackle Sam Escobar-Montoya caught the bouncing ball on the front line and returned it a couple of yards to the Foothill 49-yard line with nine seconds on the clock.

“We kept preaching that the game’s not over until it’s over. We drew up a play to roll coverage over to Abdul Kates, which is understandable with that type of kid,” Hudson said of the Wolves’ top receiving threat. “Jalen ended getting behind the defensive back, but the ball was slightly underthrown. The DB went up to try to get an interception, but the ball bounced off his helmet into Jalen’s arms as time expired. Game over.”

Just like that. The referees didn’t even let kicker Raj Shergill, who had been 3 for 3 on extra points, attempt a fourth one.

“There was no way that could happen. The young man who ended up catching the winning pass had dropped one earlier in the game,” Hudson said of Rocker. “I told him ‘You know what? You’re going to get another opportunity sometime in the game.’ I’m no swami. I couldn’t have drawn it up, so it wasn’t my doing. But he got another and he took advantage.

“These young men kept fighting and never gave up. Nobody picked us to win that game, and that’s OK. We don’t need to be picked. We didn’t give up and we got the job done. Foothill is a great team. They’re coached well, they run their scheme well — it was definitely a dogfight.

“It was a game for the ages, truly amazing.”

American Canyon (2-0) went three and out to start the game and Foothill scored on a 4-yard run for 7-0 lead. The Wolves tied it 7-7 when quarterback Mason Harris hit Kates with a 24-yard touchdown pass, and took a 14-7 halftime lead after Harris found Cole Gholar with a 65-yard TD pass.

“Cole was able to get behind the secondary. He had quite a bit of a run after the catch,” Hudson said. “He got us up on the positive side. Great play from a young man who’s only a sophomore.”

Foothill tied it in the third quarter with a 12-yard TD pass, American Canyon got the lead back on Shergill’s 21-yard field goal, 17-14. The Falcons answered again with a 29-yard TD pass for a 21-17 lead, before Harris connected with Gholar again for an 82-yard scoring strike for 24-21 lead.

“It felt like it was 100 yards,” Hudson said of the scoring pass. “They did a really good job of making sure they knew where Abdul was, which is understandable with that type of kid. But one thing that we preach is ‘next man up,’ so everybody’s got to be ready to make a play.”

Gholar’s only catches were the touchdowns, for 141 yards. Rocker had two catches for 49 yards, and Joe Conlon added five receptions for 22 yards.

The Wolves’ top rusher on the season, senior captain Ojani Harris, had only one carry for 4 yards early in the game.

“Ojani had an injury, so we couldn’t let him go,” Hudson said. “He tried to fight through it all week, but when it came down to game time we had to sit him. We want to win every game, but we have to do it the right way. We let him go one play, but the pain was too much to overcome and I want him to get healthy. Hopefully we can have him back in the lineup next week.”

But his backup, sophomore Andre Lopez, picked up the slack with 24 carries for 90 yards.

“We got a Herculean effort from Andre Lopez,” Hudson said. “He held onto the ball, had no fumbles, and took some big hits. Foothill’s a physical team. They come after you. There were some hits he took that had me cringing, but he hopped back up, ready to go, and kept getting after it.”

Harris was an impressive 10 of 14 passing for 236 yards and the three touchdowns, and no interceptions. His quarterback rating was 153.3.

“Taking care of the football is something we work on all week and Mason did a really good job of that,” Hudson said. “If you look at his QB rating, I can’t ask for a better game from him.”

Hudson was happy with the play at safety of Abalos, who “played phenomenal defense and made some game-saving tackles,” and inside linebacker) Aleki Fale, who he said “was flying all over the field.”

The win took some of the sting off the Wolves’ previous road game, a 15-14 loss to Menlo in Atherton that made for a very long trip back from their season opener.

“That’s what football is — you learn from losses. That loss we took at Menlo was to a great team, and they haven’t lost since. But it helped mold us,” Hudson said. “That was part of the fire that sharpens the iron of learning and going through those moments and realizing you can’t give up in a close game and it showed. This win showed a lot of heart from our team. It showed me a lot what our kids are made of. There’s no other group I would want to go to war with. These kids get after it, they work hard every day, they lay it all on the line, and it showed in the result.”

The Wolves will close the preseason this Friday night by hosting one of their former Solano County Athletic Conference rivals, Vanden.

“Another team that you can’t go to sleep on. They have athletes all across the board,” Hudson said of the Vikings (2-2), who are still in the Sac-Joaquin Section but have played two North Coast teams—Campolindo, losing 29-23 at home in double-overtime Aug. 25, and Freedom, which they routed 45-20 last week. “We’re going to have play great team football, mistake-free football, if we’re going to have a chance to beat a team like Vanden.

“This is a program that won state two years ago and was one game away from winning it again last year. You do not underestimate what they bring to the table. I know their fans are going to travel well.

Hudson said the Wolves’ fans did at Foothill, too.

“My players’ parents are second to none. They travel, they support, and when the other side put their flashlights (smartphone apps) up, ours put their flashlights up. To have that type of parental support in the stands is great for these kids, great for the coaches, and great for the program. We’re trying to build a program and everybody can jump on. There’s room for everybody.”

The Falcons, meanwhile, have two more games to get ready for brutal league games against Monte Vista, Clayton Valley Charter, national power De La Salle, San Ramon Valley and California High.

“Foothill has a very difficult schedule coming, but that team’s going to win ball games. Don’t let their record fool you,” Hudson said. “We are excited to get the win and we know it took everything we had to get it done.”

